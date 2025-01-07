Prequel to ‘The Lion King’ earns USD23.8M in 1st weekend of 2025

(MENAFN) The photorealistic prequel to "The Lion King" earned USD23.8 million in its third weekend, according to studio estimates released on Sunday. Despite its strong performance, it was closely followed by Paramount's “Sonic the Hedgehog 3,” which had been the leader for the previous two weekends. “Sonic 3” brought in USD21.2 million over the weekend, raising its total domestic earnings to USD187.5 million and helping the franchise surpass USD1 billion in worldwide revenue. Meanwhile, "Mufasa," the "Lion King" prequel, has grossed a total of USD169.2 million.



In third place, Focus Features’ remake of "Nosferatu" showed impressive staying power, dropping only 39 percent in its second weekend, which is notable for a horror film. Typically, horror movies experience sharp declines in their second weekend, but "Nosferatu" managed to hold strong, earning USD13.2 million and bringing its total earnings to USD69.4 million since its release on Christmas. Directed by Robert Eggers, the film has already surpassed its production budget of USD50 million, although marketing and promotional expenses are not included in that figure.



This weekend saw no new wide releases, so the box office top 10 was again dominated by films that have been in theaters for several weeks. Among these, Disney's "Moana 2" secured the fourth spot in its sixth weekend with a USD12.4 million haul, bringing its global total to USD960.5 million.



The Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown" held up well in its second weekend, earning USD8.1 million. With a total of USD41.7 million, the film has become Searchlight's highest-grossing movie since Disney acquired the studio in 2019.

