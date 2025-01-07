MENAFN - PR Newswire) This year's award-winning product is an early cancer detection device for animals. It operates by injecting fluorescent substances into the body to selectively label cancer cells and image them for early detection. Developed based on the principles of the existing thrombosis detection device for humans, the research team has invested over KRW 2 billion into the project through the Industrial Core Development Program. The device's efficacy and accuracy have been validated through joint clinical trials with Harvard Medical School, breaking new ground in overcoming limitations in conventional medical technologies.

Unlike its predecessor for human use, this animal-specific diagnostic device has been tailored to meet the needs of pet owners seeking to monitor their pets' health. With the rapidly expanding pet healthcare market, the product provides pet owners with a more efficient and accessible diagnostic solution, garnering significant attention. This specialization was a key factor in its selection for the CES 2025 Innovation Award, which evaluates products based on completeness, technical sophistication, design, innovation, and market potential.



Professor Song expressed his excitement, stating, "We are delighted to have developed a specialized technology reflecting the rapid growth of the pet healthcare market. It is an honor for our team to achievement the Innovation Award for the second year in a row. We will continue to enhance clinical research and refine the product to improve the accuracy of pet cancer diagnostics." He also extended his gratitude to JBNU and Jeonbuk State for their strong support, which made this achievement possible.



The LINC 3.0 Project Group at JBNU has actively supported Professor Song's research team and their consecutive CES Innovation Award achievements. They are pursuing various collaborations to enhance and commercialize products for the global market. The team has already demonstrated the clinical validity of its thrombosis detection technology for humans through joint research with Harvard Medical School. Building on this foundation, the early cancer detection device for animals showcases its technological distinction in the pet healthcare sector.



The CES 2025 award-winning device aligns with JBNU's globalization strategy and presents opportunities for expanding domestic and international markets. It is hailed as a groundbreaking innovation poised to lead the future of animal healthcare.



The animal cancer early detection device by Professor Song's team will be exhibited at CES 2025 from January 7 to 10 in Las Vegas, USA, at the Eureka Park and Innovation Award Showcase.



SOURCE Jeonbuk National University