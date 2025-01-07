Coushatta Casino Resort Celebrates 30Th Anniversary January 10

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Coushatta Casino Resort Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Celebrating 30 years of history of the Coushatta Casino Resort.

Ceremony to feature Coushatta Tribal Dancers and cake-cutting.

KINDER, LA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Coushatta Casino Resort , proudly owned and operated by the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana , is thrilled to celebrate its 30th anniversary. To mark this milestone, a special cake-cutting ceremony will take place on Friday, January 10, at 10am in the Coushatta Entertainment Center.WHAT: 30th Anniversary Celebration for Coushatta Casino ResortWHEN: Friday, January 10, 2025, at 10:00 AMWHERE: Coushatta Entertainment Center (777 Coushatta Drive, Kinder, Louisiana 70648)DETAILS: Free and open to public. In addition to the 30th Anniversary ceremony, experience traditional Coushatta Tribal Dancers and cake-cutting.The event will be presided over by members of the Tribal Council, accompanied by casino management, local dignitaries, and members of the media. Adding to the festivities, attendees will enjoy captivating performances by Coushatta Tribal Dancers, highlighting the rich cultural heritage of the Coushatta Tribe.Join us as we commemorate 30 years of excellence and community at Coushatta Casino Resort.ABOUT COUSHATTA CASINO RESORTCoushatta Casino Resort, owned and operated by the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana, is Louisiana's largest casino resort. The casino features nearly 2,000 slots and table games. Coushatta is located in Kinder, Louisiana. For more information, call (800) 584-7263 or visit .

Felicia Perez

FAR Public Relations

+1 501-804-4348

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.