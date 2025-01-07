Local Author Shares Transformative Journey In #1 International Best-Selling Book, The Call Within

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Image credit: Marcy Harris-Ortiz

Elizabeth Wood shares her healing journey in The Call Within, inspiring resilience and transformation through yoga and holistic practices.

CANAL WINCHESTER, OH, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Life Changing proudly announces that Elizabeth Wood, a Canal Winchester-based yoga teacher has become a #1 international best-selling author from her contribution to the book, The Call Within : Finding Purpose and Sparking Transformation. As of January 5, 2025, this powerful collection of 52 stories of resilience and growth has achieved #1 international best-seller status in the USA, Canada, Australia, Germany, India, and the UK, with proceeds benefiting the Brighter Healing Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing holistic wellness resources to those in need.In her chapter, titled In My Skin, Elizabeth recounts her personal journey of navigating serious health issues while raising young children. Her powerful narrative highlights the importance of inner strength, hope, and the transformative power of holistic practices like yoga and Ayurveda.Elizabeth, a business owner who has taught thousands of yoga classes in schools, community centers and yoga studios, is known for her compassionate approach to guiding others through life's challenges. She specializes in helping adults and teens who have faced trauma, chronic illness, or loss, using a unique combination of mindfulness, movement, and energy work. Her chapter serves as a beacon of hope for those who feel isolated by their health struggles, showing that healing is possible even when answers seem out of reach.“Writing this chapter allowed me to reflect deeply on my experiences and how they shaped the work I do today,” says Elizabeth Wood.“My hope is that by sharing my story, others who are experiencing similar challenges will feel seen, supported, and inspired to take steps toward their own healing.”Elizabeth's journey began unexpectedly when she woke up one morning unable to feel the left side of her body. Despite extensive medical testing, doctors were unable to provide a diagnosis. The experience left Elizabeth feeling disconnected from her body and uncertain about the future. Determined to reclaim her health, she turned to holistic practices. Over time, these ancient modalities helped her restore her sense of vitality, balance, and connection.Her chapter in The Call Within not only chronicles her physical healing but also shares the emotional and spiritual growth that accompanied it. Elizabeth describes the pivotal moments of transformation on her yoga mat, the lessons learned through perseverance, and the profound impact of embracing self-love and compassion."Elizabeth's story really resonates with me and we are blessed to have her chapter included," shares Vickie Gould, compiler of the anthology and Founder of Life Changing Energy, "Like my own healing journey with Lyme, Elizabeth's experience shows that healing isn't always about a full cure. It's about rediscovering peace, trusting yourself, and finding strength in the process."As a writer and former journalist, Elizabeth uses her gift of storytelling to make ancient wisdom accessible to modern audiences. Through her work as a yoga teacher and Ayurvedic Health Counselor, she offers classes, retreats, and individual sessions aimed at helping adults and teens create sustainable, positive changes in their lives.“Healing doesn't always come in the way we expect,” Elizabeth explains.“Sometimes, the path to well-being is about reconnecting with yourself, listening to your body, and trusting the process.”Her clients often describe her as a calming, grounding presence who helps them feel safe and empowered in their life journeys.The Call Within continues to inspire readers across the globe, with each chapter offering a unique perspective on overcoming adversity and finding purpose. Elizabeth's contribution is a reminder that even in the face of uncertainty, healing and transformation are possible.About Elizabeth Wood: Elizabeth Wood owns Elizabeth Wood Yoga based in Canal Winchester and is an experienced 500-hour yoga teacher (E-RYT 500), Ayurvedic Health Counselor, and Reiki Master Teacher. With a background in journalism and storytelling, she blends ancient practices with modern life, specializing in working with individuals who have experienced trauma, chronic illness, and loss. Elizabeth offers classes, retreats, and private sessions to guide teens and adults on their paths to well-being.Contact: Elizabeth WoodWebsite:Email: ...Facebook Page URL:Instagram URL:YouTube URL: @elizabethwoodyoga

