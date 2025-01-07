Marketing Agency In New York City Partners With NYPD Community Outreach Division For Community Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ben BehroozMANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Branding New York City, a marketing agency in New York City , is thrilled to announce its partnership with the NYPD Community Outreach Division to spread holiday cheer to children in need through the Queen's Outreach Toy Run event. Over 50 toys were donated and distributed by Santa himself, creating unforgettable memories for local families.This year's event wasn't just about the toys-it was a community celebration filled with holiday cheer, a festive car show, and the warmth of neighbors coming together to kick off the holiday season. Families enjoyed the chance to connect, celebrate, and share in the spirit of giving.“At Branding New York City, giving back to our community is at the heart of what we do,” said Ben Behrooz, CEO of Branding New York City.“We were honored to partner with the NYPD Community Outreach Division for this incredible event. Seeing the smiles on the children's faces and the joy it brought to families was the highlight of our holiday season. We're already planning to make next year's event even bigger and better!”About the Queen's Outreach Toy Run EventThe Queen's Outreach Toy Run is an annual holiday initiative designed to support children and families in need. This year, Santa himself made an appearance to distribute toys, adding an extra touch of magic for the young attendees.With the support of Branding New York City, the NYPD Community Outreach Division, and community volunteers, the event brought together residents from across Queens to celebrate the holiday season with compassion and joy. The car show added a unique twist, drawing enthusiasts and families alike to enjoy the vibrant display.“This event truly captured the spirit of the season,” said Ben Behrooz.“It's about coming together as a community to create joy and support those in need, and we couldn't be prouder to be part of it.”Looking AheadBranding New York City is already planning for next year's New York toy drive , aiming to make an even greater impact on the local community. Through partnerships like this, the company remains committed to its mission of giving back and supporting the neighborhoods that inspire its work every day.About Branding New York CityBranding New York City is a full-service marketing and branding agency dedicated to helping businesses grow while uplifting the community. With a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to giving back, Branding New York City empowers local initiatives through strategic partnerships and meaningful outreach efforts. Branding New York City is a one of our city's preferred nonprofit marketing companies .

