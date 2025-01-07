Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market Size, Growth & Forecast By 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Immunoprotein diagnostic testing is a method used to analyze and measure immunoprotein levels in the body to diagnose diseases by examining specific proteins. Key proteins analyzed in these tests include pre-albumin, immunoglobulins, etc. Various advanced technologies are employed in immunoprotein diagnostic testing, such as radioimmunoassay, enzyme immunoassay, chemiluminescence assay, immunofluorescence assay, immunoturbidity assay, and immunoprotein electrophoresis.

Immunoprotein diagnostic testing is crucial in detecting a wide range of diseases, including cancer, infectious diseases, autoimmune disorders, toxicology, and endocrine diseases, thereby providing valuable insights for accurate diagnosis and treatment planning.

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases drives the global market

The growing prevalence of infectious diseases is a major driver for the global market. These diseases often require personalized treatment, and immunoprotein diagnostic testing is essential for providing accurate and timely diagnoses. Biomarker-based diagnostic methods ensure that treatments are precise and tailored to individual patients' needs.

For example, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported an increase in tuberculosis (TB) cases, rising from 7.5 million in 2022 to 10.8 million in 2023 globally. This significant rise in infectious diseases, particularly TB, is leading to an increased demand for diagnostic testing, thereby driving the growth of the immunoprotein diagnostics market.

Collaborations between market players create tremendous opportunities

Strategic collaborations between market players are driving innovation and accelerating market growth by facilitating the development of advanced products that combine distinct technological strengths. These partnerships leverage complementary expertise to enhance diagnostic capabilities and expand market opportunities.

For instance, in January 2024, Fujirebio formed a partnership with Agappe Diagnostics to create CLIA-based immunoassays. This collaboration merges Fujirebio's expertise in clinical diagnostics with Agappe's strong market presence, delivering cutting-edge solutions to address the growing demand for diagnostic tests.

Such collaborations foster an environment conducive to innovation, advancing immunoprotein diagnostic technologies and propelling the market's expansion.

North America dominates the global immunoprotein diagnostic testing market is dominated by, which holds the largest revenue share. This market leadership can be attributed to several key factors, including a well-established and advanced healthcare infrastructure, significant investments in research and development, and the high incidence of cancer and infectious diseases, which drive the demand for precise diagnostic solutions. The region is home to numerous leading players in the market, further fueling innovation and expanding the availability of cutting-edge diagnostic tools.

Key Highlights



The global immunoprotein diagnostic testing market size was valued at USD 9.75 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 10.60 billion in 2025 to reach USD 17.59 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.54% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

By product type, the global market is segmented into instruments, kits & reagents, and others kits & reagents segment leads the market, accounting for a significant market share.

By technology, the global market is segmented into radioimmunoassay, enzyme immunoassay, chemiluminescence assay, immunofluorescence assay, immunoturbidity assay, and immunoprotein electrophoresis. The enzyme immunoassay segment owns the highest market share.

By applications, the global market is segmented into oncology, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, endocrine, toxicology, and others. The oncology segment dominates the market and is expected to register the fastest CAGR.

By end-users, the global immunoprotein diagnostic testing market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and others. The diagnostic laboratories segment dominates the global market. North America is the most significant global immunoprotein diagnostic testing market shareholder.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Promega Corporation, Charles River Laboratories, Creative Biolabs, ACROBiosystems, DiaSorin S.p.A., Enzo Biochem Inc., BIOMÉRIEUX, Abcam Limited, Beckman Coulter, Inc., and others.

Recent Developments

In July 2024, ACROBiosystems launched its AAV titration and anti-AAV antibody ELISA kits, providing a crucial step in the quality control of AAV (Adeno-Associated Virus) therapy manufacturing. These innovative kits play a pivotal role in ensuring the accuracy and efficiency of AAV-based gene therapies, which are gaining significant traction in the treatment of various genetic disorders.

Segmentation

By Product TypeInstrumentsKits & ReagentsOthersBy TechnologyRadioimmunoassayEnzyme ImmunoassayChemiluminescence AssayImmunofluorescence AssayImmunoturbidity AssayImmunoprotein ElectrophoresisBy ApplicationOncologyInfectious DiseasesAutoimmune DiseasesEndocrineToxicologyOthersBy End UserHospitals & ClinicsDiagnostic LaboratoriesOthers