Miss & Mister Azerbaijan 2024 Determined

Laman Ismayilova
The final of the National Beauty Contest Miss & Mister
Azerbaijan 2024 has taken place at Rashid Behbudov State Song
Theater, Azernews reports.
The final consisted of two parts. Under the direction of the
project's choreographer, Ayla Mais, the participants demonstrated a
free defile for the first time in the history of the contest,
capturing attention with individual performances, music, special
runway shows, and stage images. Then, the finalists presented
themselves in evening gowns and suits. The evening was hosted by
Ada Suleyman.
The jury included organizer and founder of the Miss & Mister
Azerbaijan contest Anela Ordukhanova, executive director Amir
Iskandarov, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Kazim Abdullayev,
journalist Ramila Gardashkhangizi, founder of Top Model Azerbaijan
and Victoria Dupont Model Anar Iskandarsoy, founder of Top Model
and Top Model Orkhan Mammadov, actor Javidan Kesemenli, makeup
artist Konul Ismaylova, style consultant Ali Shamkhal, and winner
of Top Model of the World model Tegran Bakhruzi.
The finalists were awarded diplomas from the professional
modeling school Azerbaijan Model School.
Winners in various nominations include:
Miss Azerbaijan 2024 – Deniz Ismayeva;
Mister Azerbaijan 2024 – Ismali Abbsazade;
I Vice Mister Azerbaijan 2024 – Namig
Ibadov;
I Vice Miss Azerbaijan 2024 – Fidan
Ismayilova;
II Vice Mister Azerbaijan 2024 – Rufin
Allahverdiyev;
II Vice Miss Azerbaijan 2024 – Irana
Ramazanli;
III Vice Mister Azerbaijan 2024 – Alimuhhtar
Hasanli;
III Vice Miss Azerbaijan 202 4 – Zeynab
Guliyeva;
Mister Baku 2024 – Murad Mustafazade;
Miss Baku 2024 – Naila Bayramova;
Mister Super Model 2024 – Yagub Ferziyev;
Miss Super Model 2024 – Aliya Alibayli;
Mister Photo Model 2024 – Gabil Yusifov;
Miss Photo Model 2024 – Yegana Hasanli;
Mister Style 2024 – Gabil Yusifov;
Miss Grace 2024 – Inji Huseynzade;
Mister Sport 2024 – Tahmasib Ramazanli;
Miss Charm 2024 – Ilaha Khandjanova.
Note that Miss & Mister Azerbaijan has been held annually since
1996.
