Miss & Mister Azerbaijan 2024 Determined

The final of the National Beauty Contest Miss & Mister Azerbaijan 2024 has taken place at Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater, Azernews reports.

The final consisted of two parts. Under the direction of the project's choreographer, Ayla Mais, the participants demonstrated a free defile for the first time in the history of the contest, capturing attention with individual performances, music, special runway shows, and stage images. Then, the finalists presented themselves in evening gowns and suits. The evening was hosted by Ada Suleyman.

The jury included organizer and founder of the Miss & Mister Azerbaijan contest Anela Ordukhanova, executive director Amir Iskandarov, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Kazim Abdullayev, journalist Ramila Gardashkhangizi, founder of Top Model Azerbaijan and Victoria Dupont Model Anar Iskandarsoy, founder of Top Model and Top Model Orkhan Mammadov, actor Javidan Kesemenli, makeup artist Konul Ismaylova, style consultant Ali Shamkhal, and winner of Top Model of the World model Tegran Bakhruzi.

The finalists were awarded diplomas from the professional modeling school Azerbaijan Model School.

Winners in various nominations include:

Miss Azerbaijan 2024 – Deniz Ismayeva;

Mister Azerbaijan 2024 – Ismali Abbsazade;

I Vice Mister Azerbaijan 2024 – Namig Ibadov;

I Vice Miss Azerbaijan 2024 – Fidan Ismayilova;

II Vice Mister Azerbaijan 2024 – Rufin Allahverdiyev;

II Vice Miss Azerbaijan 2024 – Irana Ramazanli;

III Vice Mister Azerbaijan 2024 – Alimuhhtar Hasanli;

III Vice Miss Azerbaijan 202 4 – Zeynab Guliyeva;

Mister Baku 2024 – Murad Mustafazade;

Miss Baku 2024 – Naila Bayramova;

Mister Super Model 2024 – Yagub Ferziyev;

Miss Super Model 2024 – Aliya Alibayli;

Mister Photo Model 2024 – Gabil Yusifov;

Miss Photo Model 2024 – Yegana Hasanli;

Mister Style 2024 – Gabil Yusifov;

Miss Grace 2024 – Inji Huseynzade;

Mister Sport 2024 – Tahmasib Ramazanli;

Miss Charm 2024 – Ilaha Khandjanova.

Note that Miss & Mister Azerbaijan has been held annually since 1996.

