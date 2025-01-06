(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Stableton Partners with Alta to Expand Access to Global High-Growth Pre-IPO Investments



SINGAPORE, Jan 7, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Stableton, a leader in VC direct secondaries and an award-winning growth equity fintech platform, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Alta, Asia's leading digital securities exchange for alternative assets.

This collaboration aims to expand investor access to high-growth, late-stage private companies, meeting the surging demand for liquidity and diversification within private markets. With more than 1,300 unicorns redefining the industry landscape, substantial value has emerged over recent years. This wave of rapid growth, alongside the advent of sophisticated data providers and enhanced liquidity for the most valuable unicorns, has set the stage for Stableton to unveil the world's first strategy of its kind, now accessible via Alta. This pioneering strategy delivers investors unparalleled, cost-effective access to a systematic investment approach focused on the world's Top 20 unicorns, spanning industries including artificial intelligence, fintech, and aerospace.

“This growth reflects a significant shift in how investors are approaching private market opportunities, seeking more flexible and transparent solutions,” said Wei He, Head of Investments at Stableton. Alta has demonstrated its capabilities with a track record of over US$53 billion in mandated transactions and more than US$700 million successfully raised for private companies and funds, positioning it as a transformative player in the alternative investment landscape.

Stableton's experience with over 95 transactions, a network of more than 100 sourcing partners, and robust technology- and data-driven investment processes enable access to the leading private technology stocks via portfolios and single investment opportunities. The combination of Stableton's unique investment strategy and Alta, which features over 35,000 direct investor accounts and partnerships with more than 100 financial institutions, promises to elevate accessibility in private markets.

"Partnering with Stableton represents a significant milestone in our journey to democratize access to the private markets," said Benjamin Twoon, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Alta. "This collaboration introduces a unique investment product akin to an Exchange Traded Fund, offering investors a diversified portfolio and fractional access to a carefully curated group of industry-leading, late-stage private companies. By combining innovation, efficiency, and a data-driven approach, we are advancing our mission to open doors for more investors to participate in this asset class with the same level of rigor, transparency, and diversification as institutional players.”

Andreas Bezner, CEO and Co-Founder of Stableton, remarked:”Partnering with Alta represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide superior access to growth equity investments. By leveraging Alta's strong digital platform and Stableton's expertise in pre-IPO secondaries, we're not just widening the doors for investment-we're setting a new standard for accessibility and liquidity in private markets. This is about providing investors, from institutional to individual, with opportunities that were previously out of reach and delivering impactful and flexible solutions.”

The global unicorn market, valued at $4.7 trillion, continues to show strong investment potential.

Alta is committed to tackling the challenge of private market illiquidity with its accessible, efficient, and secure exchange platform. Alta has seen increasing demand this year from investors eager to participate in high impact ventures like, SpaceX, Stripe, xAI and OpenAI. Over the years, Alta raised a total funding of over US$150 million for SpaceX, and recently closed an additional US$15 million for the spacetech firm.

Alta's technology-powered initiatives are transforming the financial landscape by empowering a diverse array of investors to engage in alternative investments and the firm believes that broadening access to capital markets is crucial for fostering sustainable growth and generating new opportunities for communities globally. In acknowledgment of those efforts, Alta has recently been named as a 2024 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum.

Konstantin Heiermann, COO and Co-Founder of Stableton, shared insights on the operational benefits of the partnership:“This collaboration with Alta not only broadens our geographical reach but also brings a new level of efficiency and scale to our distribution. This partnership marks an important evolution in how investors engage with private markets, making access more seamless, transparent, and aligned with modern expectations.”

This partnership aims to foster a more dynamic investment ecosystem where technology and strategic alliances facilitate the flow of capital into high-potential, late-stage private companies.

Together, Stableton and Alta are committed to bridging the gap between traditional investment barriers and forward-thinking solutions, making pre-IPO investments more attainable and impactful for a broader audience of global investors.

About Stableton

Stableton is a VC direct secondaries specialist investment manager and an award-winning growth equity fintech investment platform (Swiss Fintech Awards 2022 winner) that empowers investors and shapers of tomorrow to achieve their full potential. Stableton's mission is to provide superior access to growth equity and pre-IPO deals and portfolios, focusing on secondaries. Investors benefit from institutional-quality investments, product innovation, bankable products with low minimums, and improved liquidity.

Stableton was founded in 2018 by Andreas Bezner, CFA, and Konstantin Heiermann, with an international team of over 25 employees across Zurich, Zug, Berlin, and Riga. Our success story includes a CHF 15 million Series A funding round in July 2022 and a FINMA license as a portfolio manager, according to Art. 17 (1) of the Financial Institutions Act (FINIA). Stableton delivers institutional-grade quality with assets over USD 270 million and a track record of over 95 transactions.

About Alta

As the leading licensed digital securities exchange for alternative investments in Asia, we are building critical capital market infrastructure backed by some of the most active securities brokerages and bookrunners on the Singapore Exchange - Phillip Securities, PrimePartners and Nomura Holdings (Japan).

Empowering Private Markets: Through our Digital Exchange, we enable the tokenization and digital custody of alternative assets. This end-to-end solution simplifies and expedites the trading of smaller asset blocks, ultimately facilitating access and liquidity in private markets. We believe that access to capital markets are pivotal in all economies, we recognize that our role in building this critical infrastructure goes beyond facilitating trades; it paves the way for entrepreneurship, job creation, financial inclusion, and economic resilience, fostering a brighter future for emerging markets and economies.

Innovative Financial Ecosystem: Our journey has seen us transition from securities trading and distribution of comprehensive products, including equities, private credit, funds, and asset-backed securities representing real world assets like whiskies and wines, to include fund management and digital custody.

Visit us on



For media inquiries, please contact:

Stableton

Lyn Melwani

Growth Manager

...



Alta

Deeksha Kakkar

Marketing Communications Specialist

...ange

