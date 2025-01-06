Sri Mandir App Launches Nationwide Triveni Sangam Jal Delivery For Maha Kumbh 2025

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 6th January 2024 - Sri Mandir, India's leading devotional app, has introduced an innovative Triveni Sangam Jal delivery service to bring the sanctity of the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers to devotees' homes ahead of the Maha Kumbh 2025. The primary aim of this initiative is to encourage everyone to experience the transformative power of the Maha Kumbh in person. However, for those unable to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela due to unavoidable circumstances, the service ensures they can still connect with its spiritual essence. Earlier, Sri Mandir partnered with VedAshram Trust, an esteemed institution under the sacred Sri Panchayati Mahaniravni Akhada, to make the transformative experience of the Maha Kumbh accessible globally.



The Triveni Sangam Jal delivery service offers water sourced directly from the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, collected and packaged with the utmost care and devotion to preserve its purity. This water, filled with centuries of divine significance, will be delivered pan-India within 7-10 business days, ensuring that no devotee is far from the blessings of the holy confluence. The process involves Sri Mandir overseeing the delivery of Triveni Sangam Jal. A trusted procurer collects the water from the Triveni Sangam, sealing it with reverence to ensure the sanctity of each drop before it reaches the hands of the devoted. The water from Triveni Sangam holds immense significance during the Maha Kumbh and is revered for its purifying and spiritual qualities. It is primarily used by devotees for performing sacred snan (ritual bathing) at home, especially during auspicious tithi dates, including the Shahi Snan.



By bringing this divine water to devotees, Sri Mandir ensures that the sanctity and blessings of the Maha Kumbh are accessible to all. Exclusively available for delivery within India, this service allows devotees to book in advance throughout the entire period of the Maha Kumbh, ensuring it arrives in time for key rituals. Pre-bookings are now open, allowing devotees to receive the Triveni Sangam Jal well before the start of the festival, making it available for the key rituals during Maha Kumbh 2025. True to its campaign ethos, Sri Mandir Har Ghar Kumbh, this initiative bridges the gap between faith and accessibility, inspiring devotion nationwide.



"With the launch of the Gangajal delivery initiative, we affirm our commitment to preserving Indias spiritual heritage while leveraging modern technology. This initiative represents our mission to bridge the gap between devotees and the divine, ensuring that faith and devotion rise above physical boundaries" said Prashant Sachan, Founder of Sri Mandir



The Maha Kumbh Mela, held once every 12 years, is the worlds largest and most spiritually significant gathering, celebrated for its profound rituals and timeless traditions. Central to this holy occasion is the Shahi Snan, where millions bathe in the holy waters of the Triveni Sangam on auspicious dates such as Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), Makar Sankranti (January 14, 2025), Mauni Amavasya (January 29, 2025), Basant Panchami (February 3, 2025), Maghi Purnima (February 12, 2025), and Maha Shivratri (February 26, 2025). Understanding the deep spiritual significance of these sacred dips, Sri Mandir ensures that Triveni Sangam Jal is delivered before these dates, empowering devotees to perform their rituals with sanctified water, right in the comfort of their homes. Sri Mandir also offers two variants of the Triveni Sangam Jal 100 ml and 200 ml to cater to devotees preferences.

Company :-Avian WE

User :- Aashita Gupta

Email :...