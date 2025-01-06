Barfresh To Present At The 27Th Annual ICR Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presentation on January 13, 2025 at 3:30PM Eastern Time

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (the“Company” or“Barfresh”) (Nasdaq: BRFH), a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, today announced that it will be presenting at the 27th annual ICR being held January 13-15, 2025 in Orlando, FL.

Barfresh's management team is scheduled to present at 3:30PM Eastern Time on Monday, January 13, 2025. Management will also be hosting 1x1 meetings throughout the conference. Information and registration for the conference can be found here at .

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group Inc. (Nasdaq: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for the education market, foodservice industry and restaurant chains, delivered as fully prepared individual portions or single serving and bulk formats for on-site preparation. The Company's single serving, on-site prepared product utilizes a proprietary, patented system that uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients, delivering a freshly made frozen beverage that is quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. For more information, please visit .

Investor Relations

John Mills

ICR

646-277-1254

...

Deirdre Thomson

ICR

646-277-1283

...