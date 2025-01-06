Fresh Snowfall Disrupts Life In Kashmir

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, experienced the fresh snowfall in the last 24 hours with the details revealing that Sonamarg and Gulmarg, have recorded the heavy snowfall with accumulation of 16 inches and 15 inches respectively till Monday morning.

According to the details, Doodhpatri and Yusmarg in Central Kashmir's Budgam and Pir ki Gali in Shopian recorded a snowfall of one foot each while Srinagar City recorded 2-3 inches of snow during the period.

As per an Independent Weather Forecaster, Aadil Maqbool, the maximum areas across Kashmir Anantnag, Qazigund, Kulgam, Kokernag, Pulwama, Budgam plains, Ganderbal, Kupwara and others recorded a light snowfall during the period with majority of these areas witnessing an accumulation of just 1-2 inches of snow till this morning.

Pahalgam has recorded a snow accumulation of 6 inches till this morning, he said.

Moreover, the Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, said that the weather conditions would remain generally dry from tomorrow till January 10 while on January 11 and 12, there is a possibility of light rain in plains of Jammu and snow at isolated to scattered places.

He added that from January 13-15, the weather would remain generally dry.

Meanwhile, in its advisory, the MeT has stated that the tourists, travelers and transporters are advised to follow administration and traffic advisory.

Furthermore, the night temperatures improved across Kashmir and settled above normal with Srinagar recording a minimum temperature of minus 0.5 degree while Qazigund recorded a night temperature of 0.0 degree.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 1.4 degree Celsius while Kokernag, Kupwara and Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort have recorded a low of minus 0.4 degree, minus 0.3 degree and 4.5 degree Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, all the morning flights at Srinagar airport were delayed due to bad weather.

Director Srinagar airport, Javed Anjum said that flights that were scheduled for the morning have been delayed till 11 am due to bad weather.

“The runway is clear, and the flight status is on standby. Operations will resume after 11 am, depending on weather conditions,” he had said.

The flight operations were, however, resumed after 11:00AM with officials stating that the operations have resumed as the first flight from Amritsar landed at Srinagar International Airport.

The flight operations resumed after a day-long suspension as all the flights scheduled to and from Srinagar International Airport were cancelled after the dense fog reduced visibility to zero at the airport.

NH Open, Mughal Road Closed

The Srinagar-Jammu national highway continued to remain open for vehicular movement on Monday while the other roads including Mughal Road and other highways have not been thrown open for the public due to the snow accumulation.

A noticeable slow movement was observed on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway due to the breakdown of heavy motor vehicles and single-lane traffic, officials said, adding that passengers and light motor vehicles (LMVs) are advised to travel during daylight hours, as there is a possibility of shooting stones between Ramban and Banihal.

An official said that as heavy snowfall disrupted normal life in the valley, slow movement was seen on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, caused by the breakdown of heavy motor vehicles and single-lane traffic.

He further said that the passengers as well as the light motor vehicles (LMVs) are urged to travel during daylight hours, as the likelihood of shooting stones between Ramban and Banihal is high.

Regarding the traffic advisory for January 7 (tomorrow), he said it is subject to fair weather and improved road conditions, LMVs, passenger vehicles, and HMVs will be allowed to travel from both Jammu and Srinagar on the highway.

About Kishtwar- Sinthan- Anantnag road he said, the road is still closed due to snow accumulation along with Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road also closed due to snow accumulation.

About Mughal Road, he said it is still closed due to snow accumulation, and the Bhaderwah-Chamba road is also closed due to snow accumulation.

Avalanche Warning Issued For Bandipora

The district administration Bandipora on Saturday issued a medium danger avalanche warning for areas above 2400 meters, advising residents to evacuate vulnerable zones and avoid avalanche-prone areas for the next 24 hours.

“An avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur in Bandipora district in the next 24 hours,” an official statement issued here.

The administration has urged residents living near avalanche-prone zones to take precautions and vacate unprotected settlements. For assistance, residents can contact the helpline number 112, it reads.

