Italy Discusses Government Communications Contract With Spacex
By Alimat Aliyeva
Italy is currently negotiating with Elon Musk's company, SpaceX,
for a contract to provide the Italian government with secure
.
The parties are discussing a five-year contract valued at $1.6
billion. While a final decision has not yet been reached, the
agreement has already received approval from Italy's intelligence
services and the Ministry of Defense.
The newspaper notes that earlier negotiations had stalled until
recently. Progress resumed following a meeting between Italian
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and US President-elect Donald Trump
at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Saturday.
Under the terms of the proposed agreement, SpaceX would supply
the Italian government with encrypted telephone and internet
services. The deal also includes providing communications support
for the Italian military in the Mediterranean, as well as offering
direct connectivity via SpaceX satellites in the event of
emergencies such as terrorist attacks or natural disasters.
This contract would further strengthen Italy's ties with SpaceX,
building on the company's reputation for providing cutting-edge
satellite communication services. Additionally, it reflects the
increasing reliance on private companies like SpaceX for national
security and defense infrastructure, a trend that has been gaining
momentum in many countries. The potential deal highlights the
growing role of satellite-based technology in modernizing military
and government communications, making them more resilient to both
cyber and physical threats.
