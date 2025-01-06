United States Needs $100 Billion To Resolve Border Issue
By Alimat Aliyeva
Addressing the issue of illegal migration and U.S. border
protection requires an allocation of approximately $100 billion,
Azernews reports.
It was pointed out that to improve the situation with illegal
migration, it is necessary to more than triple the number of
temporary migrant shelters, double the number of border guards, and
"complete the construction of the wall while implementing
technological solutions at the border to secure it."
"All this will cost around $100 billion, and I am prepared to
vote for allocating this sum through cuts in other areas of
government spending," he stated.
In his view, delaying the resolution of the migration crisis
means that the United States would be "playing Russian roulette
with national security."
The migration crisis has become one of the central issues of the
election race in the United States, with Republicans pointing
fingers at the Joe Biden administration and the Democrats for the
sharp escalation. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly
stated in public speeches that, following his inauguration, he
intends to carry out the largest operation in U.S. history to
deport illegal migrants.
This bold approach reflects the growing frustration over
immigration policy in the U.S., with many calling for stronger
border security measures and more stringent immigration
enforcement. Meanwhile, opponents argue that such policies could
lead to human rights violations and exacerbate the nation's
existing social and economic challenges. As the debate continues,
the outcome of this issue could significantly shape the political
landscape in the years to come.
