Russia's Largest Seaport Of Ust-Luga Attacked By SBU Drones Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The attack on Russia's largest commercial port, Ust-Luga, in the Leningrad region, is the operation of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

This information was provided to Ukrinform by an SBU source.

According to the source, on January 4, Ukrainian long-range drones flew over 900 kilometers and almost reached St. Petersburg. The drones successfully hit the target.

Video footage shows one of the drones hitting condensate tanks. As a result of the strike, one tank was severely damaged, while three neighboring tanks were shattered by explosive debris. Experts say that repairs will take at least a month, depending on the availability of materials, and will definitely lead to disruptions in the terminal's operations.

Russia's Kazan airport suspends flights over drone threat

“The Ust-Luga terminal is a major logistics hub in the Baltic Sea. Through it, Russia sells oil and gas using a shadow fleet. Drone sanctions from the SBU reduce the flow of foreign currency, which Russia needs to wage war,” the source said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on the night of January 4, unidentified drones attacked Russia's largest seaport, Ust-Luga, in the Leningrad region.

The photo is illustrative