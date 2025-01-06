CAD Rises On Trudeau's Possible Resignation
The Canadian dollar is up almost 1% against its US counterpart, 1.4310, in early Monday trading, following reports that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may announce his resignation on January 6th after nine years at the helm. Markets are taking the news positively, as it suggests that the country's new leader could boost growth with new economic measures.
