Two Bodies Recovered From Dam

THE on Wednesday pulled out the bodies of two sisters and their Mazda vehicle from the Maqalika Dam.

Police say they suspect the two women from Koro-Koro Ha-Khoeli in Maseru rural were murdered, tied to the back seats of the car that was either pushed or made to plunge into the dam.

Police spokesman Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli said the siblings, aged 42 and 29 years, were found with wounds suspected to have been caused by a sharp object on their bodies

“The car was traced and located in the Maqalika Dam because of a tracker,” S/Supt Mopeli said.

Police were able to pull out the two bodies first and the car later.

S/Supt Mopeli said they are still investigating the case.

He said the women seemed to have been kidnapped from Ha-Tsolo in the south-west of Maseru city where they stayed as one of them was working at one of the local banks.

He said their preliminary investigations uncovered that the deceased were brutally killed before being driven over into the dam

S/Supt Mopeli said the car seemed to be an automatic vehicle and was set into the dam.

Before the horrific discovery, a case of kidnapping had been opened at the Thetsane police.

“We are working around the clock to arrest the perpetrators so that they face the might of the law,” SSP Mopeli said.

He appealed to the general public to assist with information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

