Apple's humanoid robot project: What do we know?

January 6, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Apple, the 3.7 trillion-dollar iPhone, iPad and Macintosh gigantico, is reportedly working with numerous companies and organisations in an effort to develop a humanoid robot – codenamed“Armor”.

According to Digitimes , Apple's“entry into the humanoid robotics is gaining momentum”. Meanwhile, PatentlyApple reports that Apple is working with Carnegie Mellon University and that Apple's“new robot known as 'ARMOR', has been reveal” (sic).

Bloomberg, one of the world's most authoritative financial news sources, says Apple is“in the early stages of figuring out the best way to use robotics”, and is already pushing ahead with a“tabletop robot”, the development of which is being overseen by the same person or people who were in charge of the much-heralded but never-realised Apple car.

Bloomberg adds that Apple is working on“another humanlike interface based on generative AI” – separate to Siri – and could launch“mobile robots and possibly even humanoid models in the next decade”.

While Apple itself has yet to make any official announcements about whether or not it is developing humanoid robots, the speculation has sparked significant interest. This article rounds up the latest news and developments, examines the likelihood of such a project coming to fruition, and considers Apple's historical approach to markets and technologies therein.

Beautiful rumours

While none of them are confirmed, the rumours going around are suggesting that Apple's Armor project involves advanced robotics and artificial intelligence, potentially aimed at creating a humanoid robot capable of assisting users in everyday tasks.

These rumours have emerged alongside a surge in activity in the humanoid robotics space, with companies like Tesla, Boston Dynamics, and Figure AI actively developing and showcasing their robotic innovations.

If true, the Armor project would mark a significant expansion of Apple's product portfolio, moving beyond its core markets of smartphones, tablets, and wearables. However, the lack of concrete evidence or prototypes suggests that the project may still be in its early stages, or it could simply be an internal research initiative with no immediate plans for commercialisation.

Certainly, the Bloomberg report indicates that Apple may be looking for its next big product after the global phenomenon that is the iPhone, something that will help the company grow to a size even larger than it is today, if that is indeed possible.

Small Apple

Apple's history offers valuable insights into how the company approaches new markets. The tech giant saw its market share shrink to a point where it almost went bankrupt in 1997.

But then, Steve Jobs came back and launched one wildly successful product after another and the company started expanding to the reasonably sized monster that it is today.

Over that time, Apple became known for entering established markets and redefining them with innovative and highly refined products – actually, they refined them to a point where many consumers probably thought they invented the device and were first to market with it. For instance:



iPhone : Before Apple's entry, Blackberry dominated the smartphone market. Apple reimagined what became known as the“smartphone”, focusing on usability, design, and functionality, eventually overtaking competitors. iPod : Apple entered the MP3 player market, which already featured numerous competitors, with a device that combined superior design and a seamless ecosystem.

This strategy suggests that Apple's potential foray into humanoid robotics would likely follow a similar pattern. Rather than rushing to be the first mover, Apple may wait until the market matures and then release a product that significantly outperforms existing solutions.

Apple's invisible car project

The rumoured“Armor” project also invites comparisons to Apple's autonomous car initiative. Several years ago, reports surfaced about Apple's interest in developing a self-driving car.

However, despite substantial research and development efforts, no commercial product has materialised. This indicates that Apple's exploration of new markets often involves extensive experimentation, and not all projects reach the consumer market.

If the humanoid robot project is indeed in development, it might remain a research endeavour for years before Apple decides whether to pursue it commercially. This cautious approach minimises risk while ensuring that any eventual product is well-positioned to dominate the market.

Apple iHuman

Should Apple eventually release a humanoid robot, it could redefine the industry. Apple's emphasis on design, user experience, and smooth integration with its ecosystem could set its humanoid apart from competitors. A humanoid robot integrated with Apple's existing technologies – such as Siri, HomeKit, Vision Pro, and the Apple Watch – could offer considerable functionality and user convenience.

However, given the challenges of humanoid robotics, including technical complexity, high costs, and regulatory hurdles, Apple's entry into this space would likely take several years. By then, companies like Tesla and Boston Dynamics may have already established themselves, setting the stage for intense competition.

All your face are belong to us

The“Armor” humanoid robot project, if it exists, could represent Apple's next frontier in innovation. However, as with its autonomous car initiative, the project might remain a research effort rather than a commercial reality. Apple's track record suggests that it will only enter the humanoid robotics market when it can offer a product that significantly outperforms the competition.

For now, the rumours surrounding the Armor project highlight the growing interest in humanoid robotics and Apple's potential to influence this emerging field. As we await further developments, one thing remains certain: if Apple decides to join the race, it will aim to redefine the market in ways that only Apple can.

Main image courtesy of RockingRobots