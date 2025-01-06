54 Detainees Handed Over To Afghan Side At Torkham

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) JALALABAD (Pajhwok): As many as 54 Afghan refugees, who had been detained in Pakistan for lacking documents, have been handed over to Afghan side at the Torkhan crossing in eastern Nangahar province.

The returnees were provided with assistance after reuniting with their families, Nangarhar's Information and Culture Department said in a statement.

It said Pakistan handed over about 54 Afghan refugees, who had been detained in Pakistan due to lack of residing documents, to the Afghan commissioners at Torkham.

The statement explained these migrants had been imprisoned in the Haji Camp jail for periods ranging from two days to one month.

It added the detainees, residents of Nangarhar, Kunar, Laghman, Kabul, Logar, Kapisa, Maidan Wardak, Khost, Kandahar, Ghazni, Herat, Samangan, Parwan, Bamyan, Paktia, Kunduz, Ghor, Badakhshan, Balkh, Baghlan, and Takhar provinces, had been arrested in various regions of Pakistan.

The returnees received assistance from by the caretaker government and international organisations after being registered in Torkham.

Some of them were referred to the International Organistation for Migration (IOM) for assistance.

Earlier, hundreds of such detainees have been handed over to Afghan authorities at Torkham by Pakistan.

