Jordan Send 300 Tons Of Aid To Syria
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Mafraq, January 6 (Petra) -- Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) sent an aid convoy to Syria on Monday, according to a statement.
JHCO said the convoy of food and medicine
was delivered to the Syrian Red Crescent at the Jaber border crossing. The Jordanian Charge d'Affaires in Damascus, Basil Kayed was at the border.
The shipment is part of a series of aid convoys Jordan plans to deliver to Syria. The shipment had 300 tons of aid of essential food and relief supplies.
The coordinator of the Disaster Management Unit at the Syrian Red Crescent in Daraa, Raafat Falouji, praised Jordan for the support and said 15 trucks carrying Jordanian aid, including relief, medical and shelter supplies, had been received.
MENAFN06012025000117011021ID1109060112
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.