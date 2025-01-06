Cold Kills 8 Infants In Gaza Amid Ongoing Israeli War

Amman, January 6 (Petra) -- Eight Palestinian infants have died from the cold and the lack of shelter in Gaza amid an ongoing Israeli war, reported on Monday.UNRWA stated that over 7,700 newborns in Gaza need "lifesaving" care.

