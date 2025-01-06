Purelight Power Announces Expansion Into Batteries

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MEDFORD, Ore., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Purelight Power, one of the nation's fastest-growing solar installation companies, announced its expansion into the residential solar battery with the Tesla PowerWall and Franklin aPower2. The move underscores the company's commitment to delivering reliable, clean solutions amid growing power outage concerns and rising utility costs.

Battery storage systems empower to store energy generated by their solar panels for use during peak hours or power outages. By reducing reliance on the grid, battery storage systems can help lower monthly electricity bills and provide peace of mind when extreme weather or utility failures occur.

"Batteries are an important part of our commitment to making America energy-independent," said Dean Muse, Purelight's Director of New Business Development. "Solar batteries give people more options and reliable access to power, even in extreme weather. We hear so many stories about multi-day power outages and America's aging utility grid. Typically, when you need a battery, it's already too late. We're determined to help our customers prepare for those worst-case scenarios."

Purelight Power has amassed thousands of 5-star reviews and consistently ranks as a top solar installer in multiple states. The company's expansion into solar battery installations follows its recent entry into the roofing industry, demonstrating its dedication to comprehensive home energy and improvement solutions.

Purelight Power is headquartered in Medford, Oregon, and operates in nine states across the U.S. Since 2019, the company has grown rapidly, helping thousands of homeowners achieve energy independence.

CONTACT: Cameron Corliss, [email protected]



SOURCE Purelight Power

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED