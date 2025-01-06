Environics Analytics Sets A New Standard For Privacy, Security, And Data Governance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canada's Premier Data and Analytics Provider Achieves Multiple Security and Compliance Certifications Seven Years in a Row

TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environics Analytics (EA) today proudly announces the successful completion of its Type II SOC 1, Type II SOC 2, and HIPAA audits for the seventh consecutive year. In addition, EA continues to set benchmarks by maintaining its TRUSTe Data Collection Certification and ISO 31700-1 Privacy by Design accreditation.

These certifications underscore EA's dedication to data privacy, security, and compliance, solidifying its position as a trusted partner for businesses navigating an increasingly complex data landscape.

Demonstrating Excellence Across Key Certifications



SOC 1 & SOC 2 Audits: EA ensures internal and external reporting controls are robust and aligned with the trust service principles of security, availability, confidentiality, processing integrity, and privacy.

HIPAA Compliance: EA upholds the highest standards for safeguarding sensitive and health data under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

ISO 31700-1 Privacy by Design: EA establishes privacy principles and controls as integral components of core analytics services and product development, ensuring adherence to global standards while fostering transparency and accountability. TRUSTe Certification: EA is proven to uphold rigorous data collection practices and adhere to stringent privacy governance frameworks.

Commitment to Privacy and Security

"Privacy and security are cornerstones of our operations," remarks Jan Kestle, President of Environics Analytics. "Achieving these certifications reflects our ongoing and strong commitment to protecting sensitive data while empowering our clients to make data-driven decisions confidently. We continually evolve our policies and invest in privacy-enhancing technologies to remain ahead of emerging threats and regulations."

Empowering Clients and Driving Innovation

EA's suite of certifications offers clients unparalleled assurance in data handling, enabling them to leverage analytics for strategic advantage without compromising privacy. Additionally, through an exclusive partnership with LiveRamp, EA is enhancing data collaboration services, enabling businesses to navigate today's challenging marketing environment more effectively. These advancements exemplify EA's commitment to delivering innovative, privacy-focused solutions that empower clients with actionable insights.

For more information about EA's certifications and services, visit environicsanalytics.com.

About Environics Analytics

Environics Analytics (EA) is the premier marketing and analytical services company in Canada, helping thousands of customers across every industry sector turn data and analytics into strategy, insights, and results. Established in 2003, we specialize in using best-in-class data, analytics expertise, and purpose-built software (including software-as-a-service platforms ENVISION and SPOTLIGHT) to address key challenges in areas such as consumer profiling and segmentation, multichannel media planning and execution, trade area analysis, merchandising strategies and site location decision-making. Environics Analytics is a Bell Canada company.

Contact: James Smith

Chief Compliance, Risk and Privacy Officer

...