CARLOS ORTIZ RETIRES AFTER 35 YEARS AT GOYA FOODS, JESUS VAZQUEZ APPOINTED NEW GENERAL COUNSEL

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States, announces the retirement of Carlos Ortiz after 35 years as Vice President and General Counsel and appoints Jesús Vázquez

as the new General Counsel of Goya Foods.



Since 1989, Carlos Ortiz has safeguarded the company's rights, advised its leadership on various legal matters such as corporate governance, laws, and intellectual property, and played a crucial role in enhancing Goya's brand and revenue. Prior to his tenure at Goya, Ortiz worked as an auditor, tax consultant, law clerk, and litigator. Deeply committed to serving legal and Hispanic communities, he held numerous leadership positions, including National President of the Hispanic National Bar Association, advocating for the appointment of the first Hispanic American Supreme Court Justice and influencing the appointment of many Hispanic federal judges. Ortiz, an attorney and certified public accountant, holds degrees in Accounting and Law, and has received numerous accolades, including being named one of America's 100 Most Influential Hispanics.

"As we bid farewell to Carlos Ortiz after his remarkable tenure at Goya Foods, we express our deepest gratitude for his invaluable contributions, unwavering dedication, and loyal friendship over the years. His leadership has shaped our legal strategies and strengthened our commitment to excellence. At the same time, we are excited to welcome Jesús Vazquez as our new General Counsel. With his extensive experience and proven track record, we are confident that he will continue to uphold our mission and guide us into a future filled with continued success," said Bob Unanue, the President and CEO of Goya Foods.

Before embarking on a legal career, Jesús Vázquez spent seven years in the aerospace industry, specifically as a Guidance and Navigation Engineer at Martin Marietta Aerospace Corporation, contributing to the Titan IV Space Launch Vehicle program for the U.S. Air Force. His role involved preparing presentations for high-ranking military and corporate officials, which ignited his interest in intellectual property law and oral advocacy. Transitioning into law, Vázquez has established a successful 28-year career marked by a reputation for diligence, negotiation, and advocacy. His journey took him from serving as outside counsel for Goya Foods, where he was drawn to in-house work after his initial experience, to ultimately joining the company as Assistant General Counsel in 2022. His role has allowed him to efficiently integrate into Goya's operations and collaborate across various departments on a range of legal issues.

Since joining Goya, Vázquez

has made significant contributions that covers a broad spectrum of issues including corporate governance, compliance, and intellectual property management, while also overseeing the mediation of class action litigation. Additionally, he has played a crucial role in enhancing Goya's community relations through partnerships with educational and charitable organizations. His extensive legal experience encompasses leadership roles at several prestigious firms and a strong background in intellectual property, which has equipped Vázquez to navigate complex legal landscapes and drive positive outcomes for the company.

About Goya Foods

Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities worldwide. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit .



