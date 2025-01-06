Tesla Jumps On Musk's U.K. Remarks

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Elon Musk has questioned whether the United States should“liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government” after hitting out at top U.K. lawmakers.

In recent days, the tech billionaire and key advisor to U.S. President-elect Donald has taken to social to air his grievances with the British government, resulting in a war of words between the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) boss and a U.K. official.

In a series of posts on the X social media - which Musk owns - the tech tycoon hit out at the U.K.'s Labour government, criticizing its handling of historic child abuse scandals.

Musk accused the U.K. Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips of being a“rape genocide apologist” on Friday, before publishing a series of posts calling for Prime Minister Keir Starmer to be ousted and face jail time over how child grooming gangs and other criminals who targeted children have been prosecuted.

His criticisms of the U.K. government over the weekend culminated in a poll, where he posed the concept of“liberating the people of Britain” to the platform's users.

Before embarking on a political career, Starmer served as the U.K.'s director of public prosecutions, running the Crown Prosecution Service during the country's child rape gangs scandal. Phillips worked for Women's Aid, a charity that assists women who are victims of domestic violence, before taking on a role in politics.

