CHICKEN OF THE SEA® AND OLD BAY® ARE A MATCH MADE IN SEAFOOD HEAVEN

NEW Flavor Collaborations Join the Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Tuna Packet Offerings

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Just in time to meet high-protein goals and New Year's resolutions, Chicken of the Sea is answering the call for even more flavor with the two new additions to its on-the-go lineup – Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Light Tuna Packet with OLD BAY® Seasoning

and Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Light Tuna Packet with McCormick® Chili Lime .

Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Light Tuna Packet with OLD BAY® Seasoning

Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Light Tuna Packet with OLD BAY® Seasoning

Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Light Tuna Packet with McCormick® Chili Lime

Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Light Tuna Packet with McCormick® Chili Lime

OLD BAY fans would agree this is a match made in seafood heaven! With the help of convenient packaging, fans of the iconic blend of 18 herbs and spices can get right into the flavor. It's time to dive into a world of deliciously seasoned, lean protein with the help of Chicken of the Sea – no mess, no hassle. It's never been easier to get all the flavor you crave and the protein you deserve.

Some might call it an ode to flavor chasers and seasoning fanatics, the new Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Light Tuna Packet with OLD BAY Seasoning

delivers mouthwatering flavor made right for your body and mind. Each packet satisfies your savory cravings, combining everything you love about Chicken of the Sea – flavor, health, convenience, and value. Whether you need a protein-packed snack or want to add flavor to your go-to recipe, this new launch is a poetic pairing for the palate.

"At Chicken of the Sea, we're always exploring ways to expand our seafood offerings with innovative flavors that elevate meal and snack time without compromise," says Griffin Raasch, Director of Marketing at Chicken of the Sea. "That's why we're thrilled to bring OLD BAY and Chicken of the Sea together to create this exciting new item. And the flavor doesn't stop there! After successfully launching our on-the-go packet line in 2023 with flavors like Lemon Garlic, Dill Tuna Salad and Sweet & Spicy, we're excited to continue our partnership with the flavor experts at McCormick to add another unique flavor to our on-the-go packet lineup, Chili Lime. We aim to be a true one-stop shop for flavor and nutrition by listening to our fans and providing them with delicious and versatile solutions that fuel their busy lifestyles."

NEW Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Light Tuna Packet with McCormick Chili Lime

is the ultimate seafood experience with ready-to-eat lean protein for those looking to make healthy, happy. The joyful zing of lime and chili spice adds a burst of flavor to your tuna tacos, tostadas, or scooped right onto an avocado!

Now, whether you like creamy, citrus, spicy or classic flavors, there is a Chicken of the Sea Packet for you. Available now online and in-store at retailers nationwide, be sure to check out chickenofthesea/packet-up-packet-in for where to purchase. It's time to get your hands on flavor that gives you the fuel to help you conquer the day.

About Chicken of the Sea®

Chicken of the Sea understands one universal truth – good food makes you feel good! That's why we are dedicated to bringing wild caught happiness to every household by delivering convenient and affordable protein options made with the best sourced seafood for more than 100 years. Whether you're getting creative in the kitchen or just looking for an on-the-go snack, Chicken of the Sea has something for you, including an expansive portfolio of tuna, salmon, clams, crab, oysters, mackerel and sardines in cans, packets, kits and cups. And because we believe we can't be truly healthy and happy if our world isn't too, we're supporting SeaChange 2030, Thai Union's sustainability pledge, committed to being stewards of the sea and our society, always looking for ways to do more and do better. To learn more about which Chicken of the Sea product is the one for you, visit or follow Chicken of the Sea on Instagram , Facebook ,

TikTok and Pinterest .



About OLD BAY®

For more than 75 years, this distinctive blend of 18 herbs and spices has been a time-honored taste. Just as the recipe hasn't changed, neither has the iconic yellow and blue can graphics. Once only enjoyed by a lucky few along the Chesapeake Bay, OLD BAY® Seasoning has gained fans all across the country. Best known as THE seasoning for shrimp, salmon, crab and other seafood dishes, these days, OLD BAY is used to flavor hamburgers, chicken, pizza, pasta, vegetable dishes and more. For information and recipes, visit



and

.

OLD BAY is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. McCormick is a global leader in flavor. With over $6.5 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit: or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Anna Politz

[email protected]



SOURCE Chicken of the Sea®

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED