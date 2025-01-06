J.P. Morgan Asset Management Strengthens Retirement Business With Strategic Hires

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Josh

Forstater

will serve as Managing Director, Head of Everyday 401(k), a retirement plan service for small businesses and startups, where he will lead efforts to expand and scale the firm's offering. In this newly created role, Josh reports to Brant Wong, Head of Retirement Platform. Mr. Forstater joins from Vestwell, a leading workplace retirement and savings platform, where he was one of Vestwell's first 10 employees and had roles successfully leading the firm's Business Development and Workplace Sales &

Distribution organizations.

"Josh's expertise in leveraging technology and distribution will play an important role in expanding our Everyday 401(k) platform. With projections of 300,000 new retirement plans by 2030, primarily from small businesses, J.P. Morgan is committed to providing retirement solutions that meet the evolving needs of small business owners and advisors alike," said Steve

Rubino, Head of Retirement at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Tina

Anstett

joins as Executive Director, ERISA Strategist, bringing over 25 years of industry experience. In this role, she reports to Michael Conrath, Chief Retirement Strategist. She will lead the firm's legislative and regulatory thought leadership program. This initiative will provide timely and educational content, further enhancing J.P. Morgan's Retirement Insights platform. Previously, Ms. Anstett was with Smart USA Co., where she supported the design and delivery of ERISA fiduciary oversight services and provided regulatory guidance for their retirement plan technology development initiatives.

"Tina's extensive experience with advisors, plan sponsors, and key industry stakeholders uniquely positions her to guide our clients through the regulatory and legislative complexities of the expanding defined contribution marketplace. Her insights will be invaluable in maintaining J.P. Morgan's leadership in delivering timely and relevant information to our clients and partners as they navigate the evolving landscape to provide retirement solutions" said

Conrath.

Biographies

Josh Forstater is a Managing Director and the Head of Everyday 401(k)

for J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Retirement Team in New York. In this role, he leads distribution efforts for the Everyday 401(k) platform, J.P. Morgan's retirement plan product geared toward small business clients.

Prior to joining J.P. Morgan, Josh served as Managing Director and Head of Business Development & Solution Design at

Vestwell, a fintech and industry leader in retirement, 529, and ABLE plans. He was one of the first 10 employees at the company and held different positions within the firm leading and scaling business development, retirement plan distribution, partnerships, and product management. Before that, he held roles as Vice President of Institutional European Equity Sales at Nomura Securities and as a Finance Analyst at Deutsche Asset Management.

Josh holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and dual undergraduate degrees in Finance and Philosophy from

Villanova University.

Tina

Anstett

is an Executive Director, ERISA Strategist for J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Retirement Insights Team in New York. In this role, she oversees the development and delivery of retirement insights, focusing on the regulatory and legislative landscape.

Previously, Tina served as Chief Legal Officer and Head of Fiduciary Services at Smart USA Co. (Smart), where she supported the design and delivery of Smart's

ERISA fiduciary oversight services, provided regulatory guidance for their retirement plan technology development initiatives, and offered general legal and governance support to Smart and its subsidiaries. She also sat on the Board of Directors of Smart's subsidiary Smart Retirement Solutions, Inc. (SRS) and was a member of the SRS Fiduciary Oversight Committee. Before joining Smart in 2022, Tina was Director, Advanced Markets-401(k), and later Director, Product Regulatory and Sales Support within Equitable's Group Retirement business. Prior to Equitable, she served as Chief Legal Officer for USI Consulting Group.

Tina holds a BA from New York University, a

JD from Western New England University School of Law and is a member of the Connecticut Bar.

