SCS UNVEILS REVOLUTIONARY TREADMILL WITH POWERTOUCH TECHNOLOGY & ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH JILLIAN MICHAELS AT CES 2025

ALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SCS – Make Life Easy, a leader in cutting-edge fitness and wellness technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovations at CES 2025 . At the forefront of these exciting new products is the LifeTrendTM AT3 Walk and Work Treadmill with PowerTouch Technology, a game-changing fitness solution designed to elevate the home workout experience. Adding to the excitement, SCS is proud to introduce Jillian Michaels, the renowned personal trainer, television personality, and best-selling author, as its official Brand Ambassador for LifeTrendTM, a brand under the SCS family of products.The LifeTrendTM Wellness System from SCS revolutionizes fitness, wellness, and recovery with innovative products designed to enhance one's lifestyle:.The AT3 treadmill adapts to one's daily routine, offering features like a device holder and a full-length mirror for guided workouts via the Jillian Michaels Fitness App or other fitness apps..The near zero EMF sauna provides a relaxing, detoxifying experience free from unnecessary EMF exposure..The dual-core premium massage chair delivers customizable, spa-quality massages at home..The multi-function cold plunge and hot soak tub support muscle recovery and relaxation.Together, the LifeTrendTM Wellness System creates a comprehensive wellness routine to help achieve balance and live one's best life.Introducing the LifeTrendTM AT3 with PowerTouch TechnologyThe LifeTrendTM AT3 Treadmill combines a sleek, space-saving design with advanced features that cater to fitness enthusiasts of all levels. Engineered for ultimate convenience, the LifeTrendTM AT3 Treadmill transforms working and working out into a seamless experience with its integrated foldable desk. Whether catching up on tasks or breaking a sweat, the desk adapts effortlessly to one's needs. When it's time to prioritize fitness, the desktop folds away neatly, allowing one to be fully immersed in the workout. With just the press of a button, the treadmill automatically folds up into a slim, space-saving design that fits beautifully into any space, ensuring the space remains uncluttered and functional. Additionally, when the AT3 is folded up, it transforms into a fitness mirror with a built-in device holder to be able to perform isometric workouts and yoga. This revolutionary treadmill is set to redefine home fitness with its versatility, convenience, and cutting-edge technology.Key Features of the LifeTrend AT3:.Whisper-Quiet Brushless Motor: Ensures smooth and powerful performance for walking, jogging, or running..Dual-Mode Functionality: Walking/workstation mode (0.6-3.7 MPH) and running/treadmill mode (0.6-9 MPH)..Innovative Display: 5-window LED display and full-color speed dial interface showing time, speed, distance, calories, incline, pulse, and steps..Advanced Programming: Features 13 preset programs, 3 user settings, and 3 heart rate control programs..PowerTouch Folding Technology with Built-in Infrared Sensor For Convenience & Safety: Patented slimline folding design for effortless setup and storage..Integrated Bluetooth Technology: Compatible with popular fitness apps like ZwiftTM, KinomapTM, and SnailcleTM, with built-in speakers for an immersive workout experience..Power Incline: Adjusts seamlessly up to 6% for enhanced and versatile workout experience..Built-In Thumb Pulse Sensors + Bluetooth Heart Rate Receiver: Conveniently monitor one's heart rate with integrated thumb pulse sensors for real-time feedback during the workout..Voice Control: Hands-free operation with commands like“Hi AT3,”“fold down,”“fold up,” and“start treadmill.”.Enhanced Convenience: Wireless charging platform, USB/USB-C charging ports, and an integrated fitness mirror with a smart device holder.LifeTrend Partners with Jillian Michaels“We are delighted to partner with Jillian Michaels, whose dedication to fitness and empowering others perfectly aligns with the spirit of LifeTrend products,” said Mike Dolder, CEO of SCS. Recognized for her motivating and relatable approach, Jillian will spotlight the transformative potential of LifeTrend's innovative products to her global audience. Through her influential social media platforms, she will share exclusive promotions and insights, helping to make cutting-edge fitness solutions accessible to more individuals.Visitors at CES 2025 will have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations and explore how the AT3 can transform their fitness routines.Delegates will be able to view additional products alongside LifeTrendTM, as SCS will showcase groundbreaking brands highlighting cutting-edge products and technologies for 2025. Featured innovations include the Sierra Combo Spa-a two-in-one system combining a three-person hot tub and a one-person cold tub, allowing seamless transitions without temperature change delays. Additional highlights include the LifeTrendTM Dual Core Recovery Massage Chair, and other state-of-the-art offerings from the LifeTrendTM and LifesmartTM lines.Join SCS and their fitness and wellness brands at CES 2025SCS – Make Life Easy invites attendees to visit their multiple booths at CES 2025 to experience the AT3 Treadmill and other exciting product launches. Learn how SCS is committed to innovation, wellness and shaping the future of fitness, wellness, and recovery technology..LifeSmart / LifeTrend – SNAILCLE / Sunlink: Venetian Expo 55732.WalkingPad / Kingsmith Fitness: Venetian Expo 55435.LifeTrend & LifeSmart Massage Chairs - AIWORKS / Nitetronic: Venetian Expo 55523For more information, visit orAbout SCS – Make Life Easy: SCS – Make Life Easy is dedicated to empowering individuals to achieve their health and fitness goals through cutting-edge technology and innovative design. 