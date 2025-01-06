Kami Vision Brings A.I.-Powered Fall Detection To Homeowners And Caregivers With At-Home Camera

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Kami's Fall Detect Camera, leveraging Kami Vision A.I., provides peace of mind and security for caregivers, families, and those aging-in-place

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (CES 2025) - Kami Vision Inc., a pioneer of Vision A.I. for home security and safety, announces the Kami Fall Detect Camera, the first home security camera available to consumers that combines cutting-edge, A.I.-powered fall detection technology, 24/7 professional monitoring, and a direct to emergency services.

Kami Fall Detect Camera and Kami Home app

Continue Reading

Leveraging the company's patented Vision A.I. technology used by senior living and care communities across the U.S., the Kami Fall Detect Camera identifies falls with 99.5%* accuracy. The algorithms are built specifically for home and care applications with the ability to identify patterns and trends that may cause a fall. The camera includes full or partial fallen body detection, providing the most accurate data about a fall, even if the body is partially obscured.

The Kami Fall Detect Camera aims to expand fall detection to all areas where seniors and those with mobility issues live. With 24/7 live view and fall detection capabilities, family members and caregivers can better keep elderly loved ones safe as they live independently. Users will benefit from high-resolution video in the Kami Home app, real-time professional monitoring, fall detection alerts to trusted family members and caregivers, the ability to have two-way audio communication, and a direct link to 911 via RapidSOS (if there is no response to a fall). Kami also offers caregivers event context, by showing the actions leading up to a fall.

"Kami Vision's cameras and Vision A.I. technology is trusted by senior living communities to better anticipate, respond to, learn from, and ultimately reduce risk of fall – allowing residents to live independently and providing peace of mind to loved ones," said Kami Vision Chief Operating Officer Felix Danciu. "Falls are a leading cause of emergencies for those living independently, so in response, we wanted to make Kami's industry-leading fall detection technology accessible to anyone via affordable DIY cameras that can be installed in any home, while making it easy for family members and caregivers to be alerted to any falls or emergencies that take place."

The

Kami Fall Detect Camera offers an expansive view of a space, with limited blindspots, thanks to an 87 degree frame of view and 360 degree rotation capability. The high-definition, 4-megapixel camera features Vision A.I. motion tracking and IR night vision for clear video footage, even in the dark. It also features two-way audio, a nightlight, and easy cloud storage, for even more safety and security in a variety of home settings. The Kami Fall Detect Camera can be powered by DC5V2A or USB Type-C, setting a new standard in home security technology. Users can mount it on the ceiling or wall, or place it on a piece of furniture in any room in the home.

Set-up is easy via the Kami Home app, available for iOS and Android. Within the app, users can also authorize others to receive real time alerts, access live video, and communicate directly to assist their loved one or family member. The app is also where users sign up for a KamiCloud subscription for general video storage, or a Kami Fall Detect subscription that enables the 24/7 professional monitoring and real-time alerts with video and images, with the direct link to 911 emergency services via RapidSOS.

Kami Home uses bank-level security to ensure that footage is accessed only by authorized individuals. For verification purposes, media captured by Kami Fall Detect is viewed remotely by a team of professional monitors and is only displayed in blurred snippets, without any personally identifying information. Only authorized users can access unobscured video playback and images for visibility and security purposes.

Kami Fall Detect Camera Features



Hassle-Free Setup - Get set up in minutes with the Kami Home app. Set up the Kami Fall Detect camera using WiFi and a standard electrical outlet.



Vision A.I. Motion Tracking - Uses artificial intelligence to detect movement in video footage, primarily focusing on identifying real human figures and falls.



Live View - Authorized family members, friends, or caregivers can see live video on their mobile device via the Kami Home app.



Two-Way Audio - Instantly talk to your family member to check if they're doing well or need additional help; feature available through the Kami Home app and using the onboard speaker and microphone of the camera.



Unlimited User Sharing - Authorize others to receive real-time alerts and communicate directly to offer assistance, including family members, emergency contacts, neighbors, friends, or caregivers.



Support for Kami Fall Detect with Subscription





24/7 Fall Detection - 99.5% accurate* around-the-clock detection, even in low-light conditions.





Real-Time Alerts - Get real-time alerts if your loved one falls, including a phone call, app notification, SMS and/or email, along with video of the incident.





Emergency Response - When authorized emergency contacts or caregivers aren't available or don't respond to an alert, a message will be sent to the nearest 911 center via an integration with the RapidSOS intelligent safety platform.

Kami Cloud Storage Capabilities - If a fall is detected, a one minute clip is stored in the cloud for 30 days. The one minute clip gives the user a chance to see what happened before and after the fall.

Kami Vision currently has FDA ** registration for the Fall Detect camera. Kami Vision aims to make these fall detection devices affordable as a Do-it-Yourself camera for in-home use. With a focus on "A.I. for Good", Kami Vision remains committed to developing innovative security and safety solutions that improve the quality of life for people around the world.

Kami Vision is eager to partner with retailers and distributors to meet the growing demand for home monitoring and safety technology for seniors living independently and those who care for them. The Kami Fall Detect Camera will also be available for sale directly to consumers via the Kami Vision store and the Kami Vision website . The Kami Fall Detect Camera will be available for sale Q1 2025.

The Kami Fall Detect Camera is offered with an introductory price of $99.99 and a monthly subscription fee of $45. Discounts are available with 1-, 2- and 3-year prepayments.

Also in 2025, Kami Vision will launch a wearable IoT smart ring for on-the-go use. This product integrates with our existing apps and monitors heart rate, sleep activity, blood oxygen levels, and more. When combined with our Kami Fall Detect Camera for remote monitoring, the combination with a wearable device is a unique offering for our senior users as well as users of all ages.

*This figure is based on internal data of 3,700+ fall incidents in 2023 and is calculated by dividing the number of fall incidents captured via KamiCare by the number of fall incidents reported (minus those of unknown origin or caused by user error). Kami Vision's publication of this figure does not create any warranty or guarantee, express or implied, regarding the accuracy of KamiCare. To the fullest extent permitted by law, Kami Vision will not be liable for any damages of any kind caused by or arising from the use of KamiCare.

**FDA Registration

About Kami Vision

Kami Vision is the provider of an edge-based vision artificial intelligence (A.I.) platform for businesses and their customers. Kami Vision's A.I. platform is device-agnostic, affordable, customizable and offers a wide variety of out-of-the-box industry specific A.I. applications. Kami Vision currently has 6+ million customers in 100+ countries. Follow Kami Vision on LinkedIn and Twitter @KamiHome or visit .

Media Contacts:

Angie Galan

Ted Miller Group for Kami Vision

[email protected]

Pete Camarillo

Ted Miller Group for Kami Vision

[email protected]

SOURCE Kami Vision

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED