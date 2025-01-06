Recursion To Present At 43Rd Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Salt Lake City, UT, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recursion (NASDAQ: RXRX), a leading clinical stage TechBio company decoding biology to radically improve lives, today announces that co-founder and CEO Chris Gibson, PhD will present at the upcoming 43rd Annual Healthcare in San Francisco.

On Monday, January 13, 7:30am PT (10:30am ET), at the Westin St. Francis in the Elizabethan Room A/B, Dr. Gibson will present updates on Recursion's latest clinical pipeline, partnerships, and following the company's recent combination with Exscientia. The talk will be available on Recursion's website for at least 30 days following the presentation here: .

