WNY Bus Co. Reinforces Winter Safety Measures Amid Ongoing Harsh Weather Conditions

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Western New York continues to navigate the challenges of winter, WNY Bus Co. reaffirms its commitment to safe and reliable for students across Erie County. With heavy snow and icy conditions being a normal part of the region's winters, WNY Bus Co . is fully prepared to handle the demands of transporting students safely, even during the toughest weather.

Winter weather, particularly lake-effect snow, presents unique challenges that require extra caution and adaptability. While WNY Bus Co. strives to maintain its schedule, delays are sometimes unavoidable when prioritizing the safety of students, drivers, and other road users.

"Our team is fully prepared for the challenges that winter brings, but we also want families to understand that safety comes first," said Igor Finkelshtein , President of WNY Bus Co. "When snow is falling heavily and roads are slippery, we take every precaution to ensure that our buses are operating as safely as possible, even if that means occasional delays."

WNY Bus Co.'s winter readiness efforts include:



Ongoing Driver Training : Drivers are equipped with the skills to handle winter road conditions, ensuring they are prepared to navigate snow and ice safely.

Routine Fleet Maintenance : Regular inspections focus on ensuring tires, brakes, and other critical systems are optimized for winter performance. Collaborative Weather Monitoring : The company works closely with local authorities and school districts to assess road conditions and adjust routes and schedules as necessary.

Additionally, WNY Bus Co. emphasizes clear communication with families to manage expectations during winter. By providing timely updates on potential delays through school district channels, the company ensures that parents and guardians are well-informed.

"Winter in Western New York is unpredictable, but we're ready," added Finkelshtein . "We ask for patience and understanding from families as we navigate these conditions. Our top priority is getting students to school safely, even if it takes a little longer during snowy days."

WNY Bus Co. encourages parents to plan ahead and allow extra time during winter months, understanding that the company's safety-first approach is designed to protect students, no matter how challenging the weather may be.

About WNY Bus Co.

WNY Bus Co. is a Buffalo-based school transportation provider, serving Western New York with a focus on safety, reliability, and inclusivity. Known for its highly trained drivers and advanced safety protocols, WNY Bus Co. continues to ensure the safe and timely transportation of students, even during the harsh winter months.

