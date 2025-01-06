300 Afghans Arrive In The Philippines For US Relocation

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A plane carrying 300 Afghan citizens arrived in the Philippines on Monday to have their U.S. immigration visa applications processed. Under an agreement between Washington and Manila, these individuals will temporarily reside in the Philippines until they receive their U.S. visas.

U.S. and Filipino officials announced at a press in Manila that the eligible Afghans, who had previously worked with the U.S. in Afghanistan, were relocated to the Philippines. They are expected to receive special immigrant visas.

A Filipino official stated during the press conference,“This agreement is for a 100-day period, after which the process will conclude.”

Reports indicate that all applicants underwent various pre-screening procedures, including medical examinations, before receiving their Philippine visas.

The Afghan individuals can stay in the Philippines for a maximum of 59 days after their arrival. They will be housed in an undisclosed facility, where they will receive support, including social, educational, religious, and other services.

Officials did not disclose the exact location of the facility but emphasized that the applicants would have access to essential resources and services during their stay.

An official added,“The U.S. must complete the processing of each applicant's visa request within this 59-day period.”

Under the agreement, the U.S. government will bear all expenses related to the Afghan citizens' stay, including housing, security, food, medical services, and transportation.

This program represents a vital effort to support Afghan allies who worked with the U.S. in Afghanistan. The relocation and visa process aim to ensure their safety and provide a pathway to a secure future in the United States.

The initiative highlights the importance of international collaboration in addressing the plight of displaced individuals. Such agreements pave the way for a more coordinated global response to refugee crises, ensuring dignity and safety for those affected.

