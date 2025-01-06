Big Air USA And PBS Announce Partnership To Span Parks Nationwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Introducing a friendship between Big Air and Curious George

Leader in family entertainment partners with local PBS member stations

LADERA RANCH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Big Air USA, a leading trampoline and adventure park operator in the United States, and PBS local station channels announce a new multi-market partnership for each of Big Air's 17 locations. Big Air is sponsoring local PBS KIDS programs and the widely-loved Curious George for local themed activations at its family-centric parks across the country. This marks the first official national marketing campaign for the Big Air brand."At Big Air, we believe kids learn through play," said Kevin Odekirk, President of Big Air USA.“In our new partnership to support PBS KIDS programming, Big Air can help provide a fun way for kids to learn about themselves and the world around them. We can't wait to welcome kids to our parks to experience Big Air and Curious George together!"In addition to television and streaming commercial spots shown coast-to-coast, Big Air guests will now be able to enjoy interactive experiences that feature Curious George including birthday party packages, special events, educational materials, meet and greets and more. For the first time ever, Curious George will make appearances at select Big Air locations throughout 2025.“We're proud to partner with Big Air USA to support PBS KIDS programming on local PBS stations”, said Robert Dea, Vice President of Corporate and Non-Profit Partnerships at PBS SoCal.“This collaboration reflects our shared values of learning, inclusivity, and community impact. Their sponsorship helps ensure that our local PBS stations can continue delivering free, high-quality educational content to audiences across the country via the PBS KIDS channels.”As the most trusted media brand in America, PBS reaches over 120 million people monthly through its on-air, digital, and community outreach platforms. Local PBS member stations connect communities with high-quality, educational content that fosters learning and discovery. PBS KIDS, in particular, is a leading educational media brand for children ages 2-8, offering a safe and trusted space for children and families through television, streaming, and interactive digital content.For more information about PBS Kids and local member stations, visit pbskids . For more information about Big Air USA, visit bigairusa .###About Big Air USAJoin us at Big Air where you can literally bounce off the walls! Founded in 2012, Big Air boasts fun for all ages with obstacle courses, zip lines, trademarked attractions like Battlebeam®, events like Toddler Time®, an award-winning birthday party program, and over one-half million square feet across Arizona, California, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas and Washington - and growing! Big Air's franchise support team is second-to-none providing decades of expertise in real-estate development, operations, training and marketing. To learn more about the company and franchising opportunities, visit bigairusa and connect with us on LinkedIn: linkedin/company/bigairusaAbout PBSAs the most trusted media brand in America, PBS reaches over 120 million people monthly through its on-air, digital, and community outreach platforms. Local PBS member stations connect communities with high-quality, educational content that fosters learning and discovery. PBS KIDS, in particular, is a leading educational media brand for children ages 2-8, offering a safe and trusted space for children and families through television, streaming, and interactive digital content.

