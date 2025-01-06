HMD Offgrid Means You're Never Truly Off Grid

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Cutting-edge satellite offers off-grid connectivity with 24/7 search & rescue and real-time location sharing

MIAMI, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Mobile Devices

has today announced its entry into Non-Terrestrial (NTN) Communications with the launch of HMD OffGrid. The cutting-edge from HMD aims to bridge the gap between cellular and satellite networks with 70% of Earth's landmass remaining outside the reach of mobile networks.1

HMD OffGrid uses ultra-reliable L satellite spectrum, enabling any AndroidTM

or IOS® user to connect directly to satellites, even in the world's most challenging environments. The device delivers satellite connectivity and features 24/7 emergency response, three-day battery life2 and MIL-STD-810H military grade-durability at a very accessible price point of £199/$199.

The device weighs a mere 60g and easily fits in the palm of your hand, making it ideal for adventurers, outdoor enthusiasts, and anyone prioritising connectivity, security and peace of mind. HMD OffGrid allows people to stay in touch whilst 'Off Grid' via the OffGrid app, enabling two-way messaging and live location tracking for up to five recipients. It also has a 'check in' feature, allowing you to send a pre-configured message to friends and family in just a click of a dedicated button.

Jean-Francis Baril, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO, at Human Mobile Devices, said: "HMD OffGrid is a new, affordable, portable and easy-to-use offering that's both empowering and reliable – especially when it matters the most. We're proud to continue innovating products that prioritise human connection whilst still allowing people to switch-off. So, whether you're hiking in the mountains or skiing off-piste, HMD OffGrid ensures you're never truly off grid."

HMD OffGrid also comes with Overwatch x RescueTM, the premium SOS service by

FocusPoint International

that includes 24/7 multi-lingual emergency response coordination and fully funded assistance for customers that live, work, and play off the grid.



With flexible subscription plans tailored to various levels of adventure, off-gridders can stay connected no matter their budget. All plans provide critical support with access to a premium search and rescue service and detail the following:



HMD Unlimited Plan:

$14.99/month or $139.99/ year for unlimited messages, check-in, and SOS services. Optional unlimited live tracking for $4.99/month. One time activation fee of $9.99. HMD Freedom Plan:

$79.99/year (one-time payment) with up to 350 text and check-in messages. Optional unlimited live tracking for $4.99/month. One time activation fee of $19.99.

The set-up of HMD OffGrid is quick and simple. Upon receiving the device, users will find a QR code to help them easily activate their subscription plan and get started. The OffGrid app provides a seamless interface for managing messages, location sharing and SOS features.

Greg Pearson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at

FocusPoint International , says: "Together with Human Mobile Devices (HMD), our hope is to expand the possibilities for exploration whilst prioritising safety for all. We have proven experience and direct access to the global search and rescue network providing peace of mind to anyone adventuring beyond traditional mobile network coverage."



HMD OffGrid will be available starting in January in the United States, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand3, with more territories coming throughout 2025.

HMD OffGrid is priced at £199/$199 on hmd. It comes in a compact, durable package designed for easy portability, making it the ideal companion for your next big adventure. See more information at .



TM and © 2024 HMD Global. All rights reserved. All specifications, features and other product information provided are subject to change without notice. IOS is a registered trademark or trademark of Cisco Systems, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and certain other countries. Android is a trademark of Google LLC. Overwatch x Rescue is a registered trademark of FocusPoint International, Inc

1Source: GSMA 2024.

2Battery life testing was conducted by HMD Global Oy using an endurance test model under controlled indoor conditions with no satellite network connection. The test included periodic activation of the sound indicator, vibration, LEDs, GPS, Non-terrestrial network simulation, and SOS features as well as idle time between the activations, in a 24-hour cycle until the battery was depleted. Testing was conducted with a new battery and the Bluetooth connection remained active until the battery was fully depleted

3See more info at



About HMD: Human Mobile Devices

We are Human Mobile Devices, and we start by tuning into what people really want. Our consumers are passionate about the planet, often feel swamped by digital overload, and are keeping a close eye on their budget. That's why we are thrilled to be Europe's largest smartphone maker, championing repair-at-home phones, and a go-to for much needed digital time out.



For more information, visit co or follow us on social media @HMDDevices.



