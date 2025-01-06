BIRD Energy To Invest $7.5 Million In Cooperative Israel-U.S. Clean Energy Projects

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The total in the projects awarded will amount to $16 million including private sector contribution.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of (DOE), Israel's of Energy and Infrastructure (MoE), and the Israel Innovation Authority held an Executive Committee meeting on December 9, 2024, resulting in the selection of five clean energy projects that were approved to receive $7.5 million under the Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Energy program. The selected projects address energy efficiency, hydrogen energy, recycling, and storage.

BIRD Energy was launched in 2009 under the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007 to foster collaborative research and development projects between the United States and Israel. This program focuses on advancing sustainable energy technologies to promote economic competitiveness, create jobs, and strengthen energy security.

Projects that qualify for BIRD Energy funding must include one U.S. and one Israeli company or a company from one of the countries paired with a university or research institution from the other. The partners must present a project involving energy innovation that is of mutual interest to both countries. BIRD Energy has a rigorous review process and selects the most technologically meritorious projects and those most likely to commercialize and bring about significant impact. Qualified projects must contribute at least 50% to project costs and commit to repayments if the project leads to commercial success.

The total value of the approved projects is $16 million, including $7.5 million in cost-share funding. The approved projects are:



Lucy Borchard Shipping (Tel Aviv, Israel) and Newlight Marine Technologies (New York, NY) to accelerate the transition to sustainable shipping by developing and testing hydrogen as a dual fuel for marine engines.

Nitrofix (Petach Tikva, Israel) and 1S1 Energy ( Portola Valley , CA) to develop the next generation of green ammonia.

OASIX Energy (Tel Aviv, Israel) and EN-POWER GROUP (New York, NY) to demonstrate and validate a high-efficiency heat pump coupled with dual-thermal energy storage for residential buildings.

Phinergy (Lod, Israel) and New York Power Authority (New York, NY) to demonstrate a clean alternative to emergency generators based on aluminum-air technology. Plasticback (Tel Aviv, Israel) and Freepoint Eco-Systems (Stamford, CT ) to develop and test chemical recycling of PVC waste streams.

Dr. Andrew Light, U.S. Assistant Secretary of Energy for International Affairs, Department of Energy, said: "This year's selected peer-reviewed projects highlight the strength of the U.S.-Israel bilateral relationship and complementary approaches to energy technology innovation among consortia of U.S. and Israeli companies, research institutes, and universities. BIRD Energy's tradition of finding unique ways to expand the clean energy economy helps drive climate and energy security solutions for the benefit of both countries and the world. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) welcomes this next chapter in the rich legacy of bilateral collaboration with our Israeli partners through the BIRD Energy program."

Mr. Yossi Dayan, Director General, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure , said: "BIRD Energy leads joint technological projects that contribute locally and globally to creating more innovative and efficient energy systems. It fosters a shared ecosystem, enabling Israeli and U.S. energy companies to collaborate, commercialize, and reach new markets. The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure values this cooperation with the United States to develop technologies and advance initiatives with the Department of Energy to strengthen the energy sector. I congratulate the awarded companies and wish them success in their projects promoting a low-emissions future."

Mr. Dror Bin, Israel Innovation Authority CEO , said: "BIRD Energy fosters innovative projects through partnerships between leading Israeli and U.S. companies in renewable and clean energy, aligning with the global trend of investing billions in the sector. The five selected joint projects are the most technologically promising, chosen for their high commercialization potential and significant impact. This initiative enhances the competitiveness of Israeli companies in the global market, leveraging Israel's economic strengths while driving progress in renewable energy research, development, and production."

Mr. Jaron Lotan, Executive Director, BIRD Foundation, said: "This year, in particular, the BIRD Foundation is proud to continue its impactful work in renewable energy by selecting and supporting these five outstanding projects. The BIRD team is committed to collaborating with the awarded companies to assist them in bringing their applied innovations to the market, benefiting consumers and society in both Israel and the U.S. We strongly believe in the significant value of partnerships between companies from both countries each bringing their unique contribution to the growth and the commercial success of creative solutions for these markets."



