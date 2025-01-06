Concrete Saws Market To Record $1.02 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major concrete saws participants include Dewalt, Makita, Milwaukee, Saint-Gobain , Bosch, Husqvarna, Wacker Neuson, Hilti, Ryobi, Koki Holdings , MK Diamond Products.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The concrete saws market is predicted to reach USD 1.02 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Expanding global infrastructure requirements, fueled by population growth and urbanization, are driving demand for efficient concrete cutting tools.

Rapid industrialization in emerging economies has resulted in an increase in large-scale construction projects, including highways, railways, airports, and residential complexes, further boosting the market. Both established and developing regions are experiencing heightened adoption of concrete saws, supported by a surge in commercial and industrial activities. Despite the positive growth trajectory, the expenditure of advanced concrete saws, those equipped with diamond blades or dust control systems, poses a challenge for smaller businesses. This financial burden, coupled with a shortage of skilled labor to operate these tools in certain regions, hampers market expansion, especially in developing countries.

The concrete saws market from the handheld concrete saws segment accounted for USD 298.8 million in 2023 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2032. These versatile tools excel in small-scale tasks such as plumbing, electrical work, and road repairs, where portability and precision are crucial. Designed to handle materials like concrete, asphalt, brick, and stone, handheld saws are indispensable for renovation projects, offering efficient solutions for cutting walls, floors, and sidewalks. Their flexibility and ease of use make them highly sought after in both residential and industrial applications.

The concrete saws market from the electric concrete saws segment held a 40% share in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 5.2% through 2032. The shift towards electric-powered equipment is driven by increasing regulatory emphasis on reducing emissions and environmental impact. As governments implement stricter emissions standards, industries are transitioning away from fossil fuel-based tools. Electric concrete saws provide an eco-friendly alternative, addressing air pollution concerns while delivering consistent performance.

In the United States, the concrete saws market generated USD 142.8 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% through 2032. Growth is fueled by significant infrastructure investments, urban development, and the need to renovate aging structures. Recent government initiatives aimed at improving transportation, utilities, and road systems have further accelerated demand for concrete cutting tools. As construction and infrastructure projects continue to expand globally, the concrete saws industry is poised for steady growth, driven by technological advancements, regulatory support, and the evolving needs of modern construction.

