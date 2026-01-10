403
Questions of who will fill role of Maduro are arising
(MENAFN) Following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a US military operation in Caracas, questions are intensifying over who will fill the resulting power vacuum and how the country will be governed under the influence of the Trump administration. US officials appear focused on maintaining control over Venezuela’s interim leadership, currently led by acting President Delcy Rodriguez, while avoiding the risks associated with political collapse or direct nation-building.
Experts suggest that Washington is likely to engage directly with senior figures in the ruling establishment, particularly Rodriguez, in order to manage tensions and stabilize the country. “If the US chooses to pursue stability while managing tensions … it is likely to seek negotiations with Rodriguez and other senior officials,” analysts have noted, highlighting that securing oil agreements and boosting Venezuela’s production capacity are key priorities.
Observers say both sides currently show a willingness to cooperate, at least regarding energy interests, which remain a central pillar of US policy toward Venezuela. President Trump recently announced that he had cancelled a previously planned second wave of military attacks, citing improved cooperation with Caracas, particularly in relation to the reconstruction and modernization of the nation’s oil and gas infrastructure. Trump has also indicated that Venezuela will supply significant oil reserves to the US and has expressed intentions to manage the country’s oil resources for an extended period.
Analysts describe this approach as reflecting a desire to secure critical resources while minimizing the costs and responsibilities of direct governance. Meanwhile, Venezuela’s internal political dynamics remain complex, with established networks and local structures still influential despite Maduro’s removal. Multiple scenarios are being considered, ranging from managed cooperation between Washington and interim authorities to potential transitional arrangements that could include broader domestic participation.
Ultimately, Venezuela’s post-Maduro future is expected to be shaped by the interplay of domestic resilience, international negotiations, and strategic economic interests, particularly in the energy sector, creating a delicate balance as the country navigates a period of uncertainty and potential transformation.
