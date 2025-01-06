International Defence Conference 2025 To Kick Off On 16 February Alongside IDEX And NAVDEX

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Event to run under the Theme“ Defence Reimagined: Innovation, Integration and Resilience”

Abu Dhabi-UAE: January 2025 – The International Defence (IDC) 2025 will take place on 16 February under the theme“Defence Reimagined: Innovation, Integration and Resilience”, coinciding with the International Defence and Conference (IDEX) and Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2025, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Organized by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Defense and in collaboration with the Tawazun Council, IDC serves as a global platform bringing together key decision makers, experts, and leaders from around the world. The event aims to promote collaboration among nations, institutions, and defence companies by discussing key global issues and threats and presenting innovative solutions to overcome future challenges.

The conference will feature three key sessions including“Global Disruptions and Defence Preparedness: Mitigating Threats to Critical Supply Chains,”“Disinformation and Influence Operations: The Weaponization of Information in Modern Conflicts,” and“Space: The New Arena for Defense and Security.”

The first session will begin with an opening address that discusses the importance of fostering international collaboration and developing innovative defense solutions to address global challenges. It will explore the unprecedented challenges posed by global disruptions, including geopolitical tensions, natural disasters, cyberattacks, and pandemics.

Furthermore, the speech will focus on enhancing the resilience of critical supply chains for defense and national security through collaboration between governments and various sectors. The role of technological innovations introduced by startups in strengthening the stability of the supply chains will also be discussed.

The first session will examine the current challenges facing global supply chains and the proactive measures required to anticipate and manage disruptions effectively. It will also highlight the role of the defense sector in safeguarding critical supply chains, the importance of technological innovation and startups in strengthening defense and national security, strategies for building collaborative international networks to reduce risks, and lessons learned from recent global supply chain crises.

Titled“Disinformation and Influence Operations: The Weaponization of Information in Modern Conflicts,” the second session will explore tactics of misinformation, the role of artificial intelligence in developing disinformation campaigns, and their impact on the stability of societies and political systems in an era where technology intersects with politics, making information a powerful tool of conflict.

The session will also review various methods of misinformation used by states and non-governmental entities, the impact of artificial intelligence and deepfakes on disinformation campaigns, the ethical dimensions of using information as a weapon, the role of social media platforms in spreading misinformation, and strategies for detecting and countering disinformation. It will also examine the importance of collaboration between governments, the private sector, and civil society organizations to build a resilient information environment.

The third session, titled“Space: The New Arena for Defense and Security”, will address the growing importance of space in defense and modern warfare. The session will focus on the increasing attention given to the threats and opportunities in this crowded, competitive, and contested domain, as the world is currently experiencing rapid changes in the strategic space environment, marked by a significant rise in satellite launches and the use of commercial satellites in actual combat operations.

The session will outline the importance of developing new technologies for Space Situational Awareness (SSA), missile defense, secure satellite communications, and enhancing resilient space assets. In contrast, counter-space capabilities, designed to disrupt and penetrate the use of space services, pose significant threats to military operations. The session will also delve into the importance of nations establishing space forces, leadership, strategies, policies, and alliances.

The International Defense Conference will discuss key current issues related to space and defense, focusing on emerging threats to space systems, opportunities to enhance resilience, developments in new technologies, the crucial role of the private sector, and the need for space alliances.

Featuring high-level international participation, IDC will host prominent international figures in defense, economics, and technology, including Dr. Yossi Sheffi, Director of the MIT Center for Transportation and Logistics, along with senior military leaders from various nations. The event will conclude with a dedicated session presenting strategic recommendations to shape the framework for future defense programs.