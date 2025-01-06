IAEA Detects Explosions Near Zaporizhzhia NPP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, the IAEA staff present on the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia NPP recorded two loud explosions near the amid reports of a drone attack on the training center of the plant.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported in a statement by the IAEA Director General on the situation in Ukraine published on Sunday evening.

“Staff of the International Atomic Agency (IAEA) reported that today they heard loud explosions near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), which coincided with reports of a drone attack on the station's training center, which became another threat to nuclear safety at Europe's largest nuclear power plant,” the statement said.

It is noted that two loud explosions occurred outside the perimeter of the station at approximately 12:45 and 15:45.“The IAEA has not yet been able to confirm any impact. The IAEA team also reported hearing repeated machine gun bursts coming from the site,” the Agency said.

At the same time, the IAEA became aware of reports of“a possible drone attack on the ZNPP training center today, just outside the perimeter of the plant.” According to reports, there were no casualties or injuries, and there was no impact on any NPP equipment.

As reported, experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) assessed the damage caused by hostile attacks in November-December at energy infrastructure facilities that are critical for the delivery of nuclear power plant capacity to consumers and for ensuring the power supply of NPP power units' own needs.

Russians deny IAEA team access to spare parts warehouse, fuel storage at

On December 12, at an extraordinary meeting initiated by Ukraine, the IAEA Board of Governors adopted a Ukrainian resolution on the inadmissibility of Russian attacks on critical infrastructure for nuclear power plant operations.

On December 13, Russia carried out another massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, including substations critical to the operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.