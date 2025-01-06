Uganda Conquers Ebola In 69 Days

(MENAFN- APO Group)

On 20 September 2022, Uganda declared an outbreak of caused by the Sudan ebolavirus (SUDV), with the first confirmed case identified at Mubende Regional Referral Hospital. Over the course of the outbreak, 164 cases were reported, including 142 confirmed and 22 probable, resulting in 77 deaths and 87 recoveries. The outbreak, which spread across nine districts, posed one of Uganda's greatest public challenges in recent years. However, on 11 January 2023, Uganda declared the outbreak over – in record time of 69 days.

Mubende district bore the brunt of the outbreak, accounting for nearly half of all confirmed cases, followed closely by Kassanda. Kampala, the capital city, was also affected, raising fears of a wider urban spread. Among the infected were 19 healthcare workers, with seven succumbing to the disease - a stark reminder of the risks frontline responders face.

The Ministry of Health, supported by WHO and a network of partners, swiftly activated national and district emergency management committees. WHO mobilized over $27 million in funding from development partners, including USAID, UK Aid, and CERF, enabling a robust response.“This outbreak tested our resilience, but through swift coordination and a unified response, we were able to overcome the crisis,” said Dr Jane Ruth Aceng Ocero, Uganda's Minister of Health.



Multidisciplinary teams were deployed to affected districts to track cases, manage infections, and prevent further spread. WHO's deployment of experts through the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN) ensured that critical technical expertise was on the ground.

Screening, triage, and isolation facilities were set up rapidly in referral hospitals, while Ebola treatment units (ETUs) were established and equipped to provide optimized care. Mobile laboratories played a crucial role in quickly diagnosing cases, ensuring timely treatment. More than 2,000 healthcare workers received specialized training in infection prevention and control (IPC), psychosocial support, and advanced clinical care for Ebola patients.

The absence of approved vaccines or therapeutics for Sudan ebolavirus challenged the global health community to act quickly. WHO convened an expert panel to identify vaccine candidates, and by December 2022, three promising vaccines were delivered to Uganda. Although the outbreak ended before vaccine trials could begin, the expedited process highlighted advancements in global epidemic preparedness. "The speed at which we mobilized and deployed resources, including experimental vaccines, was a testament to the progress we have made in global health security,” noted Dr Charles Njuguna, the WHO Representative in Uganda.

For the 87 survivors, recovery was both physical and emotional. With support from the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), WHO supported the establishment of an Ebola Survivors Program, integrating their care into the national health system. Survivor clinics offered medical evaluations and psychosocial support, addressing lingering health complications and stigma. Three clinics (Mubende, Kassanda and Entebbe) are fully operational.



Survivors like Moses, who lost a sibling to the disease, are now working as community advocates to reduce fear and misinformation.“Our battle did not end with my recovery. I want to ensure no one else suffers from the same stigma we faced,” Moses Muyenga said.

Effective risk communication was pivotal. Local radio stations, door-to-door campaigns, and social media sensitization efforts helped educate communities about prevention and early reporting of symptoms. Special festive season campaigns targeted high-risk behaviors during holiday gatherings, a critical intervention given the cultural and social dynamics of the affected regions.

Recognizing the regional risk, WHO and partners conducted readiness assessments and trainings in neighboring countries, including Kenya, South Sudan, and Rwanda. These efforts fortified cross-border surveillance and preparedness, preventing potential spillover.“It's crucial to build not only national but also regional capacity, so we are prepared for any future outbreaks,” Dr Moeti Matshidiso WHO regional director emphasized.

The end of outbreak declaration on 11 January 2023 was a victory for Uganda and a huge milestone in global health response. It demonstrated the power of rapid mobilization, international cooperation, and community-driven approaches. Behind the data are stories of courage: health workers who faced the virus head-on, survivors who turned their pain into advocacy, and communities that stood together to combat stigma and fear.

Uganda's battle with the Sudan ebolavirus highlights the impactful work WHO does in saving lives across the region and beyond.“This outbreak showed us the importance of preparation, coordination, and community involvement in tackling global health crises,” concluded Dr Njuguna.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization - Uganda.