Israeli bombings in Gaza destroy 1,000 mosques and religious sites

(MENAFN) Palestinian authorities stated on Sunday that Israeli bombings in the Gaza Strip last year destroyed around 1,000 mosques.



The of Awqaf and Religious Affairs said in a statement that 151 Muslim places of worship had been partially damaged and 815 had been completely demolished.



According to the ministry, Israel's 2024 genocidal attack on Gaza also demolished three churches and 19 graves.



The ministry reported that 256 settlers broke into the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a flashpoint in occupied East Jerusalem, in the occupied West Bank last year.



The ministry claims that during the week-long Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, which took place from December 25 to January 2, about 2,567 illegal settlers broke into the mosque compound.



Israeli attacks on 20 mosques in the occupied West Bank were also registered by the ministry.



Since October 7, 2023, Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip has killed over 45,800 people, primarily women and children, and tensions have been high throughout the occupied Palestinian lands.



