Jusour Revitalising Qatar's Job Market, Fostering Innovation

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Manpower Solutions Co (Jusour) is revitalising and enriching Qatar's job through a number of initiatives to promote innovation and attract and retain skilled workforce in the country. Since its establishment, Jusour - a company wholly-owned by the of Qatar - has launched a number of programmes for skills enhancement, innovation and aiding Qatar's sustainable economic development.

An important initiative the company has launched is 'Sahem', which aims to support students graduating from universities in Qatar by offering them the opportunity to gain a one-year visa extension in Qatar while looking for jobs. Under this programme, students currently enrolled at universities in Qatar can also look and apply for part-time work. Additionally, 'Sahem' programme also supports people with disabilities, and family-sponsored dependents, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility for all.

For visa extension, applicants must be currently enrolled at a university in Qatar or have been graduated from one within the past three months. It is open to students sponsored by the university as well as those sponsored by their families. Visa extensions grant successful candidates a one-year visa extension enabling them to stay in Qatar while they look for employment.



Students enrolled at a Qatar-based university or higher education institution and seeking part-time work can also apply through the Jusour platform. They can work up to 20 hours per week during the semester and up to 48 hours per week during academic vacation. The part-time training contract or part-time work contract is only valid while the candidate is an active student and will expire upon graduation.

The Sahem programme also facilitates employing people with disabilities in the private sector, both Qatari and residents.

Tailored to their unique needs and strengths, it focuses on nurturing the candidates' capabilities, amplifying their potential, and ensuring their independence. This initiative provides candidates with part-time employment opportunities, paving the way for their professional success.

Apart from this, Jusour also runs a“Tawzeef” (recruitment) programme which aims to manage hiring campaigns for local entities through memoranda of understanding with governments, recruitment agencies, and overseas partners. Tawzeef programme aims to create an effective and efficient platform to meet public sector mass recruitment demand for skill sets and supply from countries abroad. Its beneficiaries include public and private sector entities, recruitment agencies, and nominated employees outside of Qatar. Jusour is also running another programme named“Tadweer”, in collaboration with the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Interior, for the re-employment of the local workforce. Tadweer's key focus is to enhance employment opportunities for expatriate workers and support companies by providing access to skilled labour from the Qatar market. It benefits both, individuals seeking new job opportunities and employers looking to hire experienced, Qatar-based workers.

Another soon-to-launch initiative by Jusour is the“Mustaqel Program”, which will offer a strategic five-year residency permit to entrepreneurs, extraordinary talents, and skilled professionals. It is designed to invigorate the nation's labour market.

For its initiatives, especially for persons with disabilities, Jusour also received the Creativity and Excellence Award for Persons with Disabilities at the recently held 7th Gulf Theater Festival for Persons with Disabilities.