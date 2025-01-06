World’s 500 top richest net worth reaches USD10 trillion
(MENAFN) Previous year experienced a first-time rose in the wealth of the globe’s richest persons. In line with the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the gathered net worth of the globe’s 500 top richest hit USD10 trillion for the first time on record in 2024.
The overall value of the wealth followed by the index reached USD9.8 trillion on Monday, December 30, slump slightly from a December 11 top of USD10.1 trillion. This number is close in size to the united GDPs of Germany, Japan, and Australia, in accordance with information from the World Bank.
In line with the index, the largest income came from tech titans, such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jensen Huang. The ten top earners list also contains Oracle founder Larry Ellison, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell, and Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin. The eight together obtained over USD600 billion in the current year, 43 percent of the USD1.5 trillion rose among the 500 wealthiest individuals stated by the index.
