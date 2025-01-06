Russian Army Loses Another 1,550 Troops In Ukraine In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to January 6, 2025 amount to nearly 798,040 invaders, including another 1,550 killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 9,700 enemy tanks (+14 in the past day), 20,164 armored combat (+45), 21,665 artillery systems (+62), 1,258 multiple launch rocket systems (+1), 1,034 air defense systems (+2), 369 aircraft, 331 helicopters, 21,625 unmanned aerial vehicles (+178), 3,006 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 33,056 motor vehicles (+116), and 3,681 special equipment units (+4).

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.

As Ukrinform reported, on January 5, as of 22:00, 177 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders took place at the front, with the Pokrovsk and Kursk directions remaining the hottest sectors.