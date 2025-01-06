Snowstorm Causes Mass Flight Cancellations Across UK

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

London : Thousands of Britons faced significant disruption over the first weekend of 2025 as heavy snow blanketed the UK during a cold snap.

Several major airports were forced to temporarily close runways due to the snowfall, resulting in widespread flight cancellations and delays.

On the roads, stranded and accidents caused closures on key routes in northern England, while rail services across the region were also suspended.

The A628 Woodhead Pass, connecting Greater Manchester and South Yorkshire through the Peak District, was closed overnight in both directions between the A616 at Flouch and the A57 at Hollingworth. Similarly, the A66 in County Durham and Cumbria was shut between the M6 and A1(M), and the A1 southbound was closed between the A639 at North Elmsall.

Eight weather warnings were issued for Sunday and Monday, including snow and ice alerts across Scotland and Northern Ireland, and rain warnings for England and Wales.

Additionally, over 250 flood alerts and warnings were issued by the Environment Agency, with flooding expected across large parts of England overnight.

