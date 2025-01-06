(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 6 (KUNA) --



1962 -- Kuwaiti Amir Abdullah Al-Salem promulgated a law including the constituent statute of the ruling regime.

1982 -- Ahmad Al-Bisher Al-Roumi, a renowned historian who had a famous about proverbs, passed away at 77.

2001 -- Kuwait and Prime Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah represented the Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in ceremonies marking Kuwait as the Arab Cultural Capital for 2001.

2002 -- Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross societies decorated Yusuf Al-Fulaij and Abdulmohsen Al-Zaben the humanitarian order in recognition of their philanthropic actions.

2008 -- Kuwait's Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor established a Human Rights Office to further promote human rights in the nation.

2010 -- A team of surgeons from Ibn Sina Neurology Department succeeded in fixing an artificial disc in the spinal cord of a 50-year-old female which had a history of pain in the neck and right arm.

2020 -- Kuwait government approved agreements over the neutral zone with Saudi Arabia and the submerged area adjacent to the divided zone with the Kingdom.

2021 -- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres appreciated State of Kuwait's role in addressing the Gulf crisis and welcomed the statement of the GCC's Summit in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia, which called for solidarity among the six member countries.

2021 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah honored Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Sabah with Order of Kuwait for his service and promotion of relations among the GCC countries. (end)

