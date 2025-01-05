Access To Four More Services Restored In Diia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Diia app now offers four additional services following the restoration of the State Register of Civil Status Acts (SRCSA).

According to Ukrinform, the Diia digital services announced this on Telegram .

“SRCSA registers are gradually being restored, enabling the reopening of more services in Diia. In just a few clicks, users can now access extracts about children's place of residence, updates to information about children's residence, winter eSupport for children, and social benefits such as subsidies and assistance for families with children,” the statement reads.

“We are actively working with the Ministry of Justice to restore all services and will promptly inform users of the launch of additional services. We remind you that Diia does not store personal data but only retrieves it from state registers,” the developers emphasized. They added that users can access services for children or themselves through the Diia portal or app in just a few clicks.

in

As previously reported, on December 19, 2024, Russia carried out its largest cyberattack in recent times on Ukraine's state registers, attempting to disrupt critical infrastructure. As a result, the operation of the Unified and State Registers managed by the Ministry of Justice was suspended.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) opened a criminal case regarding the cyberattack. Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna stated that despite the massive cyberattack, all data stored in state registers remained intact.

On January 4, the SRCSA system resumed operations within the state registers, restoring the ability to register marriages, births, and other civil status acts.