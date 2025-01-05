Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian In West Bank

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- A young Palestinian man fell martyred on Sunday by Israeli forces' bullets in Askar Palestinain refugee camp in eastern Nablus in the occupied West Bank. Moataz Madani, 17, was shot in the chest, Palestinian said in a press release. The Israeli occupation forces broke into the camp and fired live ammunition. (Pickup previous) nq

