Russian Drone Attacks Motorcyclist In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone dropped an explosive payload on a Kherson resident who was riding a motorcycle. The man suffered multiple injuries.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform learned.

"A 45-year-old man was taken to hospital with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion, eye damage, and shrapnel wounds to his legs," the statement says.

Special Service neutralizes 353 explosive objects in past week

As Ukrinform reported earlier, casualty toll of the Russian shelling of Kherson has increased to six.