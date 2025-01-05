War Update: 106 Clashes Since Day-Start

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 106 combat engagements have occurred along the frontlines in seven directions, as well as in Russia's Kursk region, where fighting is currently ongoing.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

The situation on the combat line, according to the General Staff, remains tense. Ukrainian defense forces continue to actively counter the invaders' assault attempts, inflicting casualties and destroying military hardware.

Russian artillery hit border settlements in Sumy and Chernihiv regions. The areas of Porozka, Karpovychi, Hati, Bila Bereza, Druzhba, Bachivsk, Koreniok, Timofiivka, Starykove, Petrushivka, and Pokrovka were affected by enemy fire.

The Russians struck Mala Rybitsa with three guided aerial bombs, and Hremiachka – with unguided air missiles.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian army hit Okhrymivka with unguided air missiles.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Defense Forces are repelling the invaders' attack near Zahryzove, one attack has already been repelled.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops, with air support, carried out six assault and offensive actions near Nadiia, Tverdokhlibove, Zarichne, Novoserhiivka, and Pershotravneve, and four clashes are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Russian army stormed once today, achieving no gains.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders are repelling an enemy assault near Chasiv Yar after having held two back.

In the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian defenders have repelled three attacks near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, and Krymske while two clashes are still underway.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops made 36 attempts to push Ukraine's troops from their positions in the areas of Yelyzavetivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novyi Trud, Pishchane, Solone, ​​Novovasylivka, Novoyelyzavetivka, and Yasenyve. Ukrainian defenders are holding back the onslaught: 15 attacks have already been repelled. Sixteeen clashes are still in progress.

In the Kurakhove direction, the invaders attacked 18 times near Slovianka, Petropavlivka, Kurakhove, and Dachne, where fighting is ongoing.

In the Vremivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks six times near Yantarne, Novyi Komar, and toward Kostiantynopil, two of which are still ongoing.

The Russians dropped guided air bombs on Andriivka, Ulakli, Temyrivka, and Kostiantynopil.

In Kursk region, 42 combat clashes have occurred so far, 12 of which are still ongoing.

In the Kharkiv, Hulyaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovia directions, the Russian army has not conducted any active operations, but is shelling positions of the Defense Forces and civil infrastructure.

As Ukrinform reported, in Kursk region, Russian troops came under a surprise attack from several directions.