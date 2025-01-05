Amir Congratulates Kuwaiti Amir On Successful Hosting Of Gulf Cup
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to the Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on his country's successful hosting and organisation of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup.
His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani sent cable of congratulations to the Kuwaiti Amir on the successful hosting and organisation of the Arabian Gulf Cup.
HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani also sent cable of congratulations to the Kuwaiti Amir on the successful hosting and organisation of the Arabian Gulf Cup.
